Saints Sign Second-Round CB Alontae Taylor, Wrap Up Draft Class

Training camp is on the horizon! The big aspect of training camps that many fans watch is the roster battles. While most positions are simply trying to fill in back up roles, there are usually a couple of key roles that have an open competition. For the Packers, one of the spots up for grabs is the kicker. While that may not seem very exciting, for fans of the Packers it is. The kicker battle is one to watch at Packers training camp.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO