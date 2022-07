If you are like me and have a car that you can remote start from an app or your key fob, is it legal in Texas to remote start your vehicle due to an anti-idling law?. Texas is one of the states that has an anti-idling law on the books but it only is in effect from April through October, so during the winter months, it is OK to remote start your car to warm it up before you get in it but not during the summer months.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO