ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Collagen Peptides Powder Has More Than 133,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

By Emily OBrien
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You’ve likely seen the commercials on TV and in your social feeds: collagen peptides seem to be everywhere, and the market for these supplements is expected to continue to grow as people seek out new ways to improve their skin and overall health. If you’ve thought about trying them, you might be wondering how they are supposed to work.

Collagen is considered to be the most abundant protein in us, and it’s found all over our bodies. It’s in our internal organs, bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, skin and blood vessels. It helps provide elasticity and strength in our tissues, but as you age, you being to lose some of it, and it’s not as easy for your body to produce more.

According to the Mayo Clinic, nearly 30 types of collagen have been found throughout our bodies, but the three most common found in supplements are Types 1-3. Type 1 comes from bovine and fish and can be found in our bones, ligaments, tendons and skin for elasticity and strength. Type 2 is a type of cartilage and comes from chicken cartilage and joint. Type 3, sourced from bovine, is found alongside type 1 and is located in our skin, blood vessels and internal organs.

You can increase your collagen intake by eating more animal foods and bone broth, or by ingesting supplements. However, absorption from food may not be as efficient as with hydrolyzed collagen supplements, which contain small, broken-down bits of animal proteins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aajAH_0glRbTSd00
Adobe

What Are Collagen Peptides?

Hydrolyzed collagen peptides supplements come in capsule, liquid and powder forms, with the latter being the most popular.

Supplement companies tout many health benefits to taking collagen peptides. Research does show some benefits for skin elasticity and joint mobility and pain, but many of the studies have been small, according to The Nutrition Source at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

WebMD says collagen supplements are possibly effective for improving skin hydration and elasticity, and a recent meta-analysis in the International Journal of Dermatology found “favorable results of hydrolyzed collagen supplementation compared with placebo in terms of skin hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles” in the studies it tracked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LEGV_0glRbTSd00
Adobe

As you age, along with wrinkles, you are at increased risk of degenerative joint disorders such as osteoarthritis. Some research has shown that collagen supplements may help improve symptoms of osteoarthritis and possibly reduce overall joint pain.

Though the Food and Drug Administration does not review supplements, including collagen peptides, research has suggested that 2.5 to 15 grams per day should be safe to use, and that the side effects of collagen peptides are rare (but still worth reading about). However, there isn’t enough data out there for pregnant or nursing mothers, so it’s best to avoid them if you fall into that category.

If you’re curious about trying a collagen peptide supplement, and would like to see for yourself if you notice a difference after taking it regularly, we’ve rounded up three highly-rated options available on Amazon.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

With more than 173,000 ratings and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder has a loyal following. It’s also the No. 1 Best Seller in Amazon’s Health & Household category. This soluble supplement is designed to be easy to digest and flavorless, and can be used in both hot and cold liquids. Vital Proteins says hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are added to help promote collagen production, increase hair, skin and nail health and support the immune system. This product doesn’t contain any added sugars or sweeteners and is dairy- and gluten-free. You can even add it to desserts, smoothies or salad dressings. The collagen peptides are sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine.

One reviewer said it’s “worth every penny” because it’s helped her with aches and pains and made her nails stronger, while another person mentioned she takes it for joint point and no longer feels achy after playing tennis but also noticed a difference in her hair and nails. A 9.33-ounce jar will last you 13-26 servings, depending on whether you do one or two recommended scoops, and costs $18.

Sports Research Collagen Peptides

Another highly-rated collagen powder is Sports Research Collagen Peptides, which contains collagen peptides that are designed to provide proteins and amino acids to support healthy bones, skin and nails and improve joint function, especially after strenuous exercise.

Users seem to love this product: With more than 121,000 ratings, it averages at a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer said it helped eliminate their issues after having suffered from IBS for 15-plus years. Another user said it also helped tame her constant hunger and cravings for sugar and that she now “feels satisfied with small, healthy, simple meals.” A 2-pound container is $46.67 and should last for approximately 82 servings.

Great Lakes Wellness Collagen Peptides

Another unflavored, odorless, quick-dissolving collagen supplement is Great Lakes Wellness Collagen Peptides. The company claims it is digested and absorbed quickly by the body for maximum benefits. It touts more than 23,000 global ratings with an average of 82% being 5-star reviews. One reviewer claimed it’s a miracle for anti-aging and noticed a “serious drop in joint pain.” A 16-ounce canister will run you $29.75, which covers 38 servings.

What do you think? Will you be adding collagen peptides to your daily routine?

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

The Origins of Cravings and Methods to Conquer Them

Several years ago, my wife received holiday gifts from the elementary school children to whom she taught religious education. There were a few scented candles and several boxes of chocolates. As the candies sat on our kitchen counter over the ensuing weeks, their quantity steadily dwindled. Each household member, including myself, was responsible for the slowly vanishing sweets.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Why Women Who Follow This Evening Skincare Routine Have Flawless, Youthful Skin

There are several factors to consider when it comes to preventing signs of aging and promoting younger-looking skin. Of course, proper nutrition, hydration, and ample sleep all play a major role in the appearance of your complexion, but in addition to all of this, maintaining a consistent skincare routine using top-quality products is essential. But with so many options on the market working to grab your attention, which ones should you make sure to use every night—and what’s the best order in which to use them?
SKIN CARE
Simplemost

This Gadget Looks Like The Fastest Way To Chop Vegetables And Fruit

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When it comes to meal prep, the faster the better. Unfortunately, the most time-consuming...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collagen#Peptides#Reviewer#The Mayo Clinic
StyleCaster

The Anti-Aging Serum That Makes Shoppers ‘Look 5 Years Younger’ Is 21% (!!!) Off Right Now

Click here to read the full article. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the same. In comes L’Oréal’s Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum to rescue your skin from whatever drought it’s been in....
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.  Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Is Coconut Oil Good for Your Skin?

Though the health benefits of coconut oil consumption are well-established, its effects on the skin are predominantly based on animal or test-tube studies. Coconut oil is linked to certain potential skin benefits, such as:. Providing antioxidants. Moisturizing the skin. Minimizing the signs of aging. Boosting nutrients. Protecting the skin from...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

20 best cleansers for every skin type, according to skin care experts

Cleansers should effectively clear the skin of makeup, dirt and other external factors like pollution, which can clog pores, irritate the skin and lead to breakouts. To help you pick the right face wash for your skin type, we consulted three skin care experts on the best cleansers for dry, sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin.
SKIN CARE
Simplemost

Waterpik Cordless Flossers That Amazon Shoppers Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Waterpik is the brand name of water flossers that offer a unique alternative to...
SHOPPING
Simplemost

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Easily Produces All Sorts Of Hairstyles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The Dyson Airwrap Complete has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok, where...
HAIR CARE
Simplemost

How To Clean A Ceiling Fan Using A Few Clever Tricks

Every spring, as the weather warms, there’s a moment when I look up at my ceiling fans and recoil. After going dormant all winter, they’re usually covered in dust, with intimidating dust-bunny-like formations clinging to the blades. It’s time to clean them, obviously, but that’s the big challenge:...
HOME & GARDEN
Simplemost

This Handy Panasonic Beard Trimmer Can Also Handle Home Haircuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When it comes to facial hair, not everyone wants a shave that’s smooth all...
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

This Lipo-Conquer Cream Has Shoppers Saying Bye to Sagging Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can’t always help the changes happening within our body. Sometimes a change in environment, lifestyle or even relationship can make a huge difference — and sometimes it’s simply age and hormones. We definitely try to show ourselves some love and not be so critical, but we can’t help but wish things were different sometimes.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Ingredient Spotlight: What Is Allantoin + Skin Benefits & Best Products

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Like snail mucin and lotus extract, allantoin is a popular ingredient in the world of Korean Beauty, though it may not be discussed as often. This star ingredient is so notable because of its ability to soothe the skin of just about anyone, regardless of skin type or sensitivity.
SKIN CARE
Simplemost

This Professional-Grade Callus Remover Has Rave Reviews

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re not confident about how your feet look, you don’t have to keep...
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?

Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Dark Armpit Causes and Treatments, According to Dermatologists

Finding dark patches of skin on your armpits is super common and often not all that noticeable. But many people who experience darkness in their underarm region (🙋🏻‍♀️) will tell you that it can still be a source of insecurity, especially as the weather gets warmer and tops become smaller.
SKIN CARE
Simplemost

Simplemost

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy