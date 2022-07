SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to report a steady increase in COVID-19 case counts across the state. The CDC reported Friday that 58 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19, including most of the collar counties and areas surrounding Peoria, Champaign, the Metro East, and Quincy. There are also 36 counties now rated for medium community level spread.

