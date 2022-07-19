ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidatronic Expands FinFET Portfolio with 7 nm to 4 nm FlexGUARD™ and Power Quencher® Intellectual Properties (IPs) Available for Licensing

Cover picture for the articleNew IP products expand and extend Vidatronic technology leadership in power management, analog, and security IP for advanced microprocessor and high-speed serial interface applications. AUSTIN, TEXAS – JULY 19, 2022 -- Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of power management, analog, and security intellectual property (IP) licenses and integrated platform...

The Associated Press

GE First in World to Test High Power, High Voltage Hybrid Electric Components in Altitude Conditions

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- At the Farnborough International Airshow, GE announced it completed the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005415/en/ GE completes the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Moov Secures David Arkow as Head of Global Sales to Further Leadership in Used Semiconductor Equipment Market

TEMPE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today welcomed David Arkow as the company’s head of global sales. The hiring of Arkow further expands the leadership team at Moov, which in April announcedRajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s general counsel and head of corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005364/en/ David Arkow, Head of Global Sales at Moov (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

ZapBatt Partners with Toshiba to Unlock Proven Lithium Titanium Oxide Battery Technology for Micro-mobility

OCEANSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- As companies emphasize the importance of micro-mobility initiatives in urban areas ZapBatt has partnered with Toshiba (TOSBF), merging its proprietary Artificial intelligence (AI) software technology and next-gen battery hardware with Toshiba’s lithium titanium oxide (LTO) battery cells to create a new battery option for the micro-mobility marketplace. This combined solution enables lithium titanium oxide to be a faster, smarter, and more economical battery system while allowing real-time battery management and optimization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005488/en/ ZapBatt has partnered with Toshiba to create a new battery option for the micro-mobility marketplace. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

GE and BAE Systems collaborate to explore next generation adaptive power systems for Combat Air application

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- BAE Systems and GE announced a technical collaboration to explore next generation adaptive power management systems in the Combat Air domain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005216/en/ GE and BAE Systems collaborate to explore next generation adaptive power systems for Combat Air technologies building upon existing relationship on Tempest. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BAE Systems wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers

MCLEAN, Va. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005620/en/ The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. (Credit: Getty Images)
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft

CALGARY, Alberta & LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- “Canada is the largest regional turboprop market in the world putting a responsibility on companies like Avmax to identify and adopt the technologies that enable us to thrive while reducing environmental impact,” said Scott Greig, SVP and head of Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. Today, Universal Hydrogen Co., the leader in hydrogen fuel services and aircraft conversions, announced that Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. placed a firm order to convert 20 regional aircraft to run on green hydrogen. Within this order, Avmax has the flexibility to select between Universal Hydrogen’s ATR 72-600 and Dash 8-300 conversion kits. Further, Universal Hydrogen will provide hydrogen fuel to power both Avmax’s leased and owned fleets. Avmax, a large regional lessor, engineering house, MRO, and global aircraft operator, could also become a maintenance and MRO partner to Universal Hydrogen given the company’s solid North American operating footprint and aircraft conversion capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005765/en/ Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Cirrus Logic Senior Technical Fellow John Melanson Awarded 500th US Patent

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), has been granted his 500 th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world’s most prolific inventors. The Academy Award ® -winning engineer’s core contributions are within the field of audio and electronics, particularly the analog and mixed-signal technologies that have helped transform the analog world around us into the digital signals at the heart of today’s most advanced products. Melanson’s contributions have changed how humans interact with their devices – and each other. In particular, his audio patents are instrumental to many of today’s most popular consumer and professional audio applications. His patents relating to LED lighting have positively impacted the environment through significant energy savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005613/en/ John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic, has been granted his 500th U.S. patent, an achievement that places him among the world’s most prolific inventors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Cepton Partners with Fabrinet to Deliver Flagship Automotive Lidar Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, today announced that it has selected Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005269/en/ Cepton has selected Fabrinet for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. © Cepton, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

MIT Expert on Powerful Computers and Innovation

Q&A: MIT’s Neil Thompson on Computing Power and Innovation. Innovation in many industries has been fueled by rapid increases in the speed and power of microchips, but the future trajectory of that incredible progress may be in jeopardy. Gordon Moore, a co-founder of Intel, famously predicted that the number...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
DIY Photography

Arducam announces new 108-megapixel USB camera module for IoT and Machine Vision application

For those developing their own DIY cameras, the various modules that pop up on the market can be a lot of fun to experiment with. And one of the biggest names in camera modules for experimenting with is Arducam. Only a couple of months after releasing their 64-megapixel camera module for the Raspberry Pi, they’ve now announced a new 108-megapixel camera module and this one runs on USB 3.0.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Alsym Energy Partners With Synergy Marine to Provide Low-Cost, Non-Flammable Rechargeable Batteries for Shipping Vessels

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Alsym™ Energy, a developer of next-generation rechargeable batteries, today announced that Alsym and Synergy Marine, in collaboration with Nissen Kaiun, Japan, will jointly develop applications specific to the marine shipping industry using Alsym’s high-performance, low-cost technology. Singapore-based Synergy Marine is a leading global ship management services provider, currently managing more than 500 vessels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005100/en/ Synergy Marine Group plans to use Alsym Energy batteries on many of its ships, which dock at ports around the world, including the Port of Long Beach, pictured here. Photo Credit: Port of Long Beach
INDUSTRY

