Nearly 15,000 people say they have been wrongly ordered to pay back universal credit payments, as the government attempts to claw back £500m in pandemic benefit handouts.Many have been told to repay the money in error simply because they missed phone calls or messages from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) requesting evidence as it carries out retrospective checks, according to a charity supporting claimants.The department has told 125,000 people that they were not eligible for the payments, with most being told they owe thousands of pounds, after it suspended face-to-face identity checks at the start of the Covid...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO