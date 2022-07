The sentencing of a Williston man for sexually-oriented offenses has been reversed on appeal and he will have another sentencing hearing in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court. The Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals has ruled the trial court erred when it sentenced Cainen Meeks, 42, to 10 concurrent, indefinite prison terms of eight to 12 years. He had pled guilty to counts one through 10 of a 100-count indictment.

WILLISTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO