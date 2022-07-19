Back-to-School Week at Branigan Library

Adults, join us at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 N. Picacho Ave., for our Back-to-School Week! Don’t miss out on the fun of going back to school — join us for a week of fun!

Do you miss getting dirty and just having fun like you did when you were a kid? Then join us for messy fun as we reminisce on days of Play-Doh, slime, and all the other ew-y, gooey stuff. Join us at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the Roadrunner Room for our fun-filled night of making slime, Play-Doh, and kinetic sand.

Take a break from technology and join us for tabletop board games at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in the Computer Training Room. A selection of games will be provided but feel free to bring your own!

Join us in the Roadrunner Room at Branigan Library on Friday, July 29, for an all-day movie marathon. Are we reminiscing on those high school glory days or the fun-filled times of youth? So are we! Films start at 10:10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Call the Adult Services desk at 575/528-4005 for film titles.

Registration is not required for any of the programs. If you would like more information, please visit our event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).