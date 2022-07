This eye-catching and life-sized statue is situated on the corner of Brunswick Street and Argyle Street in the colorful Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy. It depicts Adrian Rawlins. Rawlins was born in 1939. He grew up in Melbourne and made a name for himself in the 1960s promoting music events, presenting poetry, and conducting jazz sessions on the radio. He was an ever-present feature at many events across the city, and in 1970, he was the MC at Australia’s first-ever rock festival, Pilgrimage For Pop, held at Ourimbah in New South Wales.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO