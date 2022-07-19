Mario Strikers: Battle League - 1st Free Update - Nintendo Switch

GameStop has confirmed that it will have a PlayStation 5 restock in stores very soon. GameStop is the biggest gaming-focused retailer out there and although it has had some woes in recent years resulting in significant layoffs, its remaining presence ensures it will be the best place to get physical games. Not only does the retailer offer used games and allow customers to trade in games they no longer want, but it has been one of the only ways to get a PlayStation 5 in-store. Most retailers have opted to just shift all of its stock to online orders, largely because they fly off the shelf immediately, but GameStop has gotten larger stocks and has been able to justify selling them in-store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO