Mario Strikers: Battle League - 1st Free Update - Nintendo Switch

In case you previously missed it, Nintendo is shutting down its eShop for the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems. This was previously announced and has already come to pass in part. Users on both systems are no longer able to add funds from credits, and as of August 29th, Nintendo eShop Cards will no longer be able to add funds to an account on the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS. Purchases, in general, will remain available until late March 2023, however, but now Nintendo has confirmed exactly when that will stop being supported as well.
