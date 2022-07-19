PIRATES STOCK UP ON PITCHERS ON SECOND DAY OF DRAFT
The Pirates started the second day of the MLB draft yesterday by taking Notre Dame pitcher/infielder Jack Brannigan in the third round. The third baseman prefers playing the infield and the Bucs will start him there before possibly making him...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After what Jeffrey Springs has been through the past three weeks, getting hit around a bit by the Royals and allowing a couple of runs before being knocked out in the fifth inning was still a pretty good day. Springs was activated off the injured...
PHOENIX (AP) — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday. The Nationals were sloppy in the field with three errors and a couple other questionable decisions. Despite those problems, Washington stayed close and tied the game 3-all on Josh Bell’s RBI double in the seventh. Washington kept hitting in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas led off the inning with a double against All-Star left-hander Joe Mantiply (1-3), and Ruiz brought him home with a line-drive single to right field for a 4-3 advantage. Washington’s bullpen got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the eighth. Steve Cishek got Ketel Marte to pop up in the infield for the first out and then Kyle Finnegan coaxed a double-play grounder from Christian Walker to end the inning.
