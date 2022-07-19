PIRATES STOCK UP ON PITCHERS ON SECOND DAY OF DRAFT

PHOENIX (AP) — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday. The Nationals were sloppy in the field with three errors and a couple other questionable decisions. Despite those problems, Washington stayed close and tied the game 3-all on Josh Bell’s RBI double in the seventh. Washington kept hitting in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas led off the inning with a double against All-Star left-hander Joe Mantiply (1-3), and Ruiz brought him home with a line-drive single to right field for a 4-3 advantage. Washington’s bullpen got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the eighth. Steve Cishek got Ketel Marte to pop up in the infield for the first out and then Kyle Finnegan coaxed a double-play grounder from Christian Walker to end the inning.

