Apex Legends Gaiden Event

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBegin your epic tale in the Apex Legends...

www.gamespot.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Gamespot

No More Heroes 3 Launches On PC, PlayStation, And Xbox In October

No More Heroes 3 will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is coming to other platforms on October 11. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam). A physical Day 1 Edition with new box art illustrations for PlayStation and Xbox...
GamesRadar

How to get a Lightning Rod in Minecraft and use it

The Minecraft Lightning Rod is a device that is particularly useful if you find yourself caught up in a storm, as it can protect you from the damaging wrath of Zeus. Lightning strikes are usually harmless if they land out in the open, but they can easily zap your livestock or burn your wooden Minecraft house to the ground if you're unfortunate enough to sustain a direct hit. The last thing you want it to return home and find a smouldering pile where you once lived, so you should prioritize constructing a Lightning Road for some peace of mind.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Disappointing News About Starters

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has some disappointing news about some missing Pokemon or, more specifically, some starters from previous games that will be missing from the new Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games. With Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak got rid of the National Dex, drastically shrinking the number of Pokemon that could be caught. As you would expect, this created substantial controversy and backlash, but the decision has not been reverted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be missing some Pokemon, including some starters.
DBLTAP

What is the Apex Legends Random Legend Picker?

Having trouble deciding which Legend to play in Apex Legends? Or maybe you want to leave it to fate. Here's what you need to know about the Apex Legends Random Legend Picker. When a game offers players a varied roster of characters to choose and learn, many often gravitate towards one in particular. If you're an Apex player, you might have a main that you know inside and out — one that you know will serve you well no matter the match. But some players like a challenge, and some can't quite decide, preferring to leave their Legend choice up to chance.
Gamespot

Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4 - The Gold Lantern Saga: Part Four

Now it’s the Legion of Super-Heroes’ turn to get stuck in a time they don’t belong in: the 21st century. Time for the greatest heroes of the future to see the reality of their heroes of the past. All this is happening because the Great Darkness is coming, and even as the truth behind it is about to be revealed, it may be too late to stop all from becoming nothing. It’s the heroes of two eras in ways you’ve never seen them before!
The Game Haus

Dragonball The Breakers Closed Beta

The unique spin of the Dragon Ball franchise has received a new trailer. Following the trailer, the Dragon Ball The Breakers closed beta was announced. A closed beta testing for Dragon Ball: The Breakers was announced following its newest trailer. The beta session will take place Aug. 5 and 6 across four different sessions. Players can sign up via the Bandai Namco website.
Gamespot

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End #5 - Vol. 5

Frieren and Fern have ended up on different teams in the highly competitive first-class mage exam. Capturing a rare bird is required to pass, but personality clashes among teammates are making things difficult. Everyone soon realizes there is more at stake than mere success or failure—for some of them, the exam could be a matter of life and death.
Gamespot

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate

Sign In to follow. Follow Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Avengers #58 - History's Mightiest Heroes, Part Two "The Way of the Ghost"

Japan, the Edo Period. They say he walks by night, wielding a blade forged by hellfire. And where he wanders, the penance flows, like fountains of blood. He is the fabled Ghost Ronin, the Samurai of Vengeance. And alongside the Avengers, he will make his final stand against the lightning swords of the devil himself.
