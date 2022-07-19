Apex Legends Gaiden Event

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has some disappointing news about some missing Pokemon or, more specifically, some starters from previous games that will be missing from the new Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games. With Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak got rid of the National Dex, drastically shrinking the number of Pokemon that could be caught. As you would expect, this created substantial controversy and backlash, but the decision has not been reverted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be missing some Pokemon, including some starters.
