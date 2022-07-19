ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dead by Daylight | Attack on Titan | Collection Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe colossal new Attack on Titan Collection has arrived. Choose from a large cast...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Dead By Daylight’ releases Attack On Titan outfit DLC

Dead By Daylight has launched its first exclusive anime crossover with a 10-outfit collection inspired by Attack on Titan. Today (July 19), Behaviour Interactive officially released its previously announced Attack On Titan collaboration in the form of downloadable content (DLC) collection. The collection features eight Very Rare Outfits for Survivors...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Dragon Ball: Krillin Takes on Android 18 in Epic New Fan-Anime

Dragon Ball Super is handing off the reins from Goku and Vegeta to Gohan and Piccolo for its latest film, Super Hero, but the two aforementioned Z-Fighters aren't the only ones that will fight against the return of the Red Ribbon Army. Krillin and 18 are set to land a hand with a new fan animation setting up the perfect date for the Shonen couple that first started out as enemies when the creation of Dr. Gero was seeking to put Son Goku in the ground.
COMICS
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone How To Complete The Cursed Ground Event

Call of Duty Season 4 has added the new "Cursed Ground" public event to Warzone's Fortune's Keep map, and while it's very much optional, completing it will give you valuable rewards to use in your match. Here we break down everything you need to know about the Cursed Ground event.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attack On Titan#Dead By Daylight#Video Game
epicstream.com

Blade: The Boys Actor Antony Starr Reportedly Lands MCU Role

There's no denying that Antony Starr has opened a lot of eyes with his brilliant portrayal of the sinister Homelander in Amazon Prime's hit superhero series The Boys and unsurprisingly, fans have since been clamoring to see the actor make the jump to a huge franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series First Look Shows A Very Familiar Location

A first look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series has appeared online, and fans have been delighted to see a very familiar location. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020, revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Dragonball The Breakers Closed Beta

The unique spin of the Dragon Ball franchise has received a new trailer. Following the trailer, the Dragon Ball The Breakers closed beta was announced. A closed beta testing for Dragon Ball: The Breakers was announced following its newest trailer. The beta session will take place Aug. 5 and 6 across four different sessions. Players can sign up via the Bandai Namco website.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Team Reveals How Involved Tatsuki Fujimoto Is With the Anime

When it comes to anime, there are few series more anticipated than Chainsaw Man. The series is slated to go live this fall thanks to MAPPA and the studio's talented staff. Of course, the series creator is also doing their part in bringing Chainsaw Man to life, and now the anime team is discussing how involved Tatsuki Fujimoto really is.
COMICS
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#398) - July 22, 2022

The past two days have been absolutely brutal when it comes to Wordle. Yesterday's word was something that mostly Animal Crossing fans and insect enthusiasts would have gotten reliably. However, the Wordle on July 22 is a word that many players likely didn't know existed. If you want some help getting through this Wordle, then use one of our best starting words, and read below for a couple of hints and even the full answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

I Heart Dark Souls (ft. Otzdarva, Iron Pineapple, and More!)

Join Adam Mason, Brad Ellis of Easy Allies, Caddicarus, Chris Morris, Dave Jewitt, DaveControl, Gav Murphy and Rory Powers of RKG, Super BunnyHop, HeyZeusHeresToast, Iron Pineapple, Jessie Gender, LobosJR, Lucy James and Tamoor Hussain of Giant Bomb, Marz, Otzdarva, Prod, Quelaag, and Sinclair and Sophie of SinclairLore as they tell the story of Dark Souls, and discuss the impact it had on both them and gaming. Enjoy the premiere episode of I Heart Gaming with I Heart Dark Souls, and let us know what future episodes you'd like to see, and what guests you hope to see on.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Official Trailer

Delve into a vast world of adventure in Dragonheir: Silent Gods - a multi-platform RPG featuring dice-based gameplay that will make D&D players feel right at home. Forge your own story, recruit NPCs to your team, and explore the many biomes found in Arkendia. Dragonheir: Silent gods is releasing on PC, iOS, and Android in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Resident Evil Village DLC gameplay trailer show off controllable Lady Dimitrescu

Something to look forward to: It's been over a year since the internet lost its collective mind over the nine-foot six-inch undead woman called Lady Dimitrescu, who, despite being a vampiric antagonist in Resident Evil Village, became a thirst trap for those who like really, really tall and rather stern women. Thankfully, Lady D. will return in a new expansion for the game, one where you get to control her, and Capcom has just released gameplay footage of what this will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4 - The Gold Lantern Saga: Part Four

Now it’s the Legion of Super-Heroes’ turn to get stuck in a time they don’t belong in: the 21st century. Time for the greatest heroes of the future to see the reality of their heroes of the past. All this is happening because the Great Darkness is coming, and even as the truth behind it is about to be revealed, it may be too late to stop all from becoming nothing. It’s the heroes of two eras in ways you’ve never seen them before!
COMICS
Gamespot

Apex Legends Gaiden Event - Armed And Dangerous LTM Guide

Apex Legends' anime-themed Gaiden event went live on July 19, and in addition to introducing 40 new cosmetics based on popular anime series, the event heralded the return of a well-loved limited-time mode: Armed and Dangerous. Armed and Dangerous was the very first LTM to appear in Apex Legends back...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Warns Against Further Usage Of Its 2005-Era Wi-Fi Adapter

Nintendo released a statement warning customers to cease usage of the Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector. The statement warns against potential viral attack. Nintendo tweeted the information out on their official Japanese account, as first noticed by GoNintendo and more extensively written up by Nintendo Life. The peripheral was released back in 2005, and Japan got an exclusive version, called the Wi-Fi Network Adapter, in 2008. In those bygone times, Wi-Fi was not as common as it is today. The USB Connector plugged into a PC connected to broadband and allowed Nintendo devices to have access to the network. Those without Wi-Fi could, with a little extra cash, connect their devices and enjoy online features.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kloa: Child of the Forest - Official Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for Kloa: Child Of The Forest, a new action adventure game inspired by Studio Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda. Developed by Wildpad Games, the game features beautiful natural scenery and fast paced combat. Kloa: Child Of The Forest is on Kickstarter now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PSN Is Down, Insert Cat Joke Here

The PlayStation Network is experiencing issues right now, with some reporting problems signing in, buying games, and streaming content. This is happening on the same day that the cat game Stray launches with a free download offer for PlayStation members. There are plenty of cat jokes to be made here....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Avengers #58 - History's Mightiest Heroes, Part Two "The Way of the Ghost"

Japan, the Edo Period. They say he walks by night, wielding a blade forged by hellfire. And where he wanders, the penance flows, like fountains of blood. He is the fabled Ghost Ronin, the Samurai of Vengeance. And alongside the Avengers, he will make his final stand against the lightning swords of the devil himself.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy