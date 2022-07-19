Dead by Daylight | Attack on Titan | Collection Trailer

Join Adam Mason, Brad Ellis of Easy Allies, Caddicarus, Chris Morris, Dave Jewitt, DaveControl, Gav Murphy and Rory Powers of RKG, Super BunnyHop, HeyZeusHeresToast, Iron Pineapple, Jessie Gender, LobosJR, Lucy James and Tamoor Hussain of Giant Bomb, Marz, Otzdarva, Prod, Quelaag, and Sinclair and Sophie of SinclairLore as they tell the story of Dark Souls, and discuss the impact it had on both them and gaming. Enjoy the premiere episode of I Heart Gaming with I Heart Dark Souls, and let us know what future episodes you'd like to see, and what guests you hope to see on.
