Comics

Story Teaser: Golden Midsummer | Genshin Impact

By Ben Janca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a ray of sunshine to the glorious light...

The Marvels #12 - Part Twelve: "What Happens Now"

With the final truths revealed, the Marvels face an unimaginably deadly threat and have to find a way to save a world, a universe - and themselves. And even if they manage it, the aftermath will leave Siancong - and the Marvel Universe - forever changed.
Afterschool #2 - Episode 2: The Storkening

Skybound’s new horror anthology returns to teach those teens a lesson with another chilling standalone story. In this issue, KATE HERRON (Marvel Studios’ Loki), BRIONY REDMAN, and LEILA LEIZ present a horrifying tale soaked in blood and…feathers?. “Scratches to mark you, a feather to warn you, then...
Dark Crisis: Young Justice #2 - A Tale of Two Cassies

TALE OF TWO WONDER GIRLS! Impulse, Superboy, and Tim Drake were just saved by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl in the strange fantasy word they’re trapped in. And she’s here to help them navigate their retro surroundings. But…Cassie Sandsmark is back on our Earth searching for her friends alongside Red Tornado and the superhero formerly known as Arrowette. Which Cassie is lying and who’s about to get burned?!
Fables #153 - The Black Forest Chapter Three: Big Adventure

“Don’t come back until you’ve had a big adventure!” What’s the worst that could happen? In order to get a bit of work done, Bigby has sent his young ones off into the Black Forest, but to Snow, this only spells danger. How well equipped are her cubs to face down the creatures that lurk within the woods?
July’s Full Moon Will Be A Reality Check For Every Zodiac Sign

On July 13, the moon will light up your 10th house of career, revealing something to you regarding your desire for structure and success in your professional life. In order to move forward, however, you may have to address what’s been hidden or buried here that you’ve potentially been trying to avoid. Whether it’s time for a promotion or a job change, you’ll be eager to embrace any new challenges that come your way.
Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #2 - Book Two: Anti-Hymn of Secret Truths

The true purpose of the Voidsong is revealed! The end of the world was just the beginning! With the Voidsong’s influence spreading deep into the fabric of reality, Aquaman and the Flash are the only heroes left standing. The apocalyptic circumstances seem to have finally forged a true partnership between these two disparate heroes, which raises a glimmer of hope. But as they head beneath the waves to do battle with the entity behind the song, what closely guarded secret will shatter the trust they’d formed?
DC vs Vampires: All-Out War #1 - Part 1

One of the last secret, underground human cities is facing total annihilation and its leader-John Constantine-must plan a suicide mission to assassinate a key lieutenant in the vampire empire! Against unreal odds and with an unlikely team including Booster Gold, Deathstroke, and Mary Marvel, does the Hellblazer have one more trick up his sleeve? A gritty, violent, monochromatic companion series to DC vs. Vampires!
Defenders: Beyond #1 - Malkuth: The Neutral Zone

Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez follow up their acclaimed DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES series with a new volume and an all-new lineup, including none other than Loki, God of Stories! When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra and Loki assemble to defend reality itself! Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page!
Call Of Duty: Warzone How To Complete The Cursed Ground Event

Call of Duty Season 4 has added the new "Cursed Ground" public event to Warzone's Fortune's Keep map, and while it's very much optional, completing it will give you valuable rewards to use in your match. Here we break down everything you need to know about the Cursed Ground event.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End #5 - Vol. 5

Frieren and Fern have ended up on different teams in the highly competitive first-class mage exam. Capturing a rare bird is required to pass, but personality clashes among teammates are making things difficult. Everyone soon realizes there is more at stake than mere success or failure—for some of them, the exam could be a matter of life and death.
Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #4 - The Gold Lantern Saga: Part Four

Now it’s the Legion of Super-Heroes’ turn to get stuck in a time they don’t belong in: the 21st century. Time for the greatest heroes of the future to see the reality of their heroes of the past. All this is happening because the Great Darkness is coming, and even as the truth behind it is about to be revealed, it may be too late to stop all from becoming nothing. It’s the heroes of two eras in ways you’ve never seen them before!
Orochi #2 - Volume 2

The second volume of Umezz’s classic horror manga begins with “Prodigy,” in which Orochi watches from the shadows while a baby boy matures and proves that you never know who someone will grow up to be. In “Home,” Orochi accompanies a man home after an accident—but as they say, you can never go home again… Finally, in “Key,” the rules of good and evil are blurred for two families when Orochi moves into a new apartment.
PSN Is Down, Insert Cat Joke Here

The PlayStation Network is experiencing issues right now, with some reporting problems signing in, buying games, and streaming content. This is happening on the same day that the cat game Stray launches with a free download offer for PlayStation members. There are plenty of cat jokes to be made here....
Pokemon Squishmallows Debuted At San Diego Comic Con

Pokemon Squishmallows made their first appearance at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con. The company has since confirmed that the plushes are not Comic Con exclusives, though an exact release date has not been announced. Squishmallows are large collectible plushes in the form of cute animals and/or brand tie-ins and...
Peanuts: Celebrating Franklin Armstrong and Black Artists at Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Franklin Armstrong, a member of the Peanuts gang and one of the world’s most iconic cartoon characters, will be celebrated at this year’s Comic-con and through an endowment program created to support diversity and inclusiveness in animation. “Franklin” was one of the first Black characters to appear in a mainstream comic strip and his arrival continues to be a significant point in the history of animation. Charles M. Shulz, who was born 100 years ago, added Franklin to his comics shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. In the midst of a...
Refinery29

Shine Bright Leos, It’s Your Season

After a calming, chill Cancer season, the astrological world is ready for a taste of adventure. Starting on July 22, the Sun will officially move into the sign of the lion, meaning one thing and one thing only — Leo season (or, better yet, main character season) is here. From now until August 22, all our lives are a stage.
Apex Legends Gaiden Event - Armed And Dangerous LTM Guide

Apex Legends' anime-themed Gaiden event went live on July 19, and in addition to introducing 40 new cosmetics based on popular anime series, the event heralded the return of a well-loved limited-time mode: Armed and Dangerous. Armed and Dangerous was the very first LTM to appear in Apex Legends back...
Skybound X #25

IMAGES OF TOMORROW! Skybound’s hit anthology series returns to share the debut of FOUR all-new upcoming comic launches TODAY! From the pages of INVINCIBLE comes BATTLE BEAST, by co-creators ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, FIREPOWER) and RYAN OTTLEY (Hulk)! The new horror epic DARK RIDE reunites JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Batman) and ANDREI BRESSAN, the acclaimed team behind BIRTHRIGHT. The first appearance of the savage and beautiful KROMA by writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG)! Also, when all of humanity dies, the animals battle for survival in the post-apocalyptic world of SCURRY by MAC SMITH.
