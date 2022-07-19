Story Teaser: Golden Midsummer | Genshin Impact

IMAGES OF TOMORROW! Skybound’s hit anthology series returns to share the debut of FOUR all-new upcoming comic launches TODAY! From the pages of INVINCIBLE comes BATTLE BEAST, by co-creators ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, FIREPOWER) and RYAN OTTLEY (Hulk)! The new horror epic DARK RIDE reunites JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Batman) and ANDREI BRESSAN, the acclaimed team behind BIRTHRIGHT. The first appearance of the savage and beautiful KROMA by writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG)! Also, when all of humanity dies, the animals battle for survival in the post-apocalyptic world of SCURRY by MAC SMITH.
Comments / 0