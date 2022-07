For more than 100 years, Conlon Construction Co. has worked on projects throughout the U.S. and established decades-long relationships with local clients. “Looking over the last 100 years, we’ve been brought on with or before the architect,” said Tim Conlon, president and CEO of Conlon Construction. “We start at the very moment of the project’s concept. … Doing projects like that versus public work in a bid marketplace, we think, is the best way to do it.”

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO