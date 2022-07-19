ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which transfer players are the safest bets to contribute in 2022

By Joey Hickey
 5 days ago
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was active in improving the team through the transfer portal in 2022. Adding transfer players is not a new practice, but this class seemed different than any group of transfers in recent memory.

First off, Sarkisian brought in a number of proven players. In fact, nearly every player has contributed significantly to their past team.

In past years, Texas fans bought into the transfer hype for more than one player who showed promise on the field. Tarik Black was lauded for his high school upside and early production, but it never translated to the field at Texas.

Heading into the 2022 season, let’s take a look at which players you can expect to contribute immediately on the Forty Acres, on a scale of 1-10.

Isaiah Neyor - 10

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Neyor was essentially Wyoming’s entire passing offense last year. His should play the majority of Texas’ offensive snaps this season before departing for the NFL Draft in the coming years.

Ryan Watts - 10

Osu21mary Kwr 34

Coming from Ohio State, Watts immediately becomes one of Texas’ best defensive backs. He should start at cornerback for Texas this year.

Quinn Ewers - 9.9

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Some think Hudson Card will win the starting job. He very well could. Ewers simply has every tangible and intangible you could want in a quarterback minus elite speed or absurd lower body strength. Toughness, charisma, arm strength, accuracy, decisiveness and a great balance of confidence and humility.

Jahleel Billingsley - 9

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Billingsley should be one of the ten best tight ends in the country, securing a spot in the NFL Draft. He is perhaps the best receiving tight end in the nation and appears to be working well with the team.

Agiye Hall - 8

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Hall is one of the two most naturally gifted receivers for Texas. We will see how he fits in Steve Sarkisian’s offense this year. The young talent could finish on the Texas leaderboard for career receiving yards by the time he leaves.

Tarique Milton - 7

V6v4971 Jpg

Milton’s injury history is the only barrier between him and significant contribution at Texas. Texas hopes he still has the speed that made him a great player at Iowa State.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey - 5

Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Everything I have seen from Dorsey tells me he can start and be a good player at Texas. However, I trust opinions of those who have their doubts. If he adjusts well at the FBS level, he could become a household name for Texas fans.

