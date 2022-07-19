ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel named to Davey O'Brien, Maxwell Award watch lists

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vN93E_0glRIfZ400

Oklahoma is looking to get back on top of the Big 12 and back to the College Football Playoff and the man charged with leading the offense is Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel, who transferred to OU after a productive career at UCF has been named to a couple of preseason watch lists for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards.

Originally given to the best player in the southwest, in 1981, the award began to focus on the quarterback position. No school has won the award more than the Oklahoma Sooners, and Jason White is one of four players to win the award multiple times. Other winners of the award include Billy Sims (Davey O’Brien Memorial Trophy), Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray.

The last two awards went to the SEC with Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bryce Young taking home the award for the nation’s best quarterback.

The Maxwell Award, given to the best all-around player in college football, has been around since 1937, and three Oklahoma Sooners have won the award; Tommy McDonald, Jason White, and Baker Mayfield.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

LSU Baseball Earns Commitment from Prized 2023 Prospect

The Tigers recruiting this offseason has been remarkable both in the transfer portal and in the high school game. Their success continued after gaining a commitment from third baseman/shortstop Ryan Kucherak. The 2023 prospect is rated as the No. 3 player in Arizona, per Prep Baseball Report, with immense potential...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis commits to Texas A&M!

Gig ‘Em! Top 2023 offensive line prospect Chase Bisontis has announced his commitment to join the Aggies 2023 recruiting class! Today, at 5:00 PM Eastern, 4:00 Pm Central, Bisontis made one of the most important decisions in his young playing career to venture all the way to College Station, Texas from Ramsey, New Jersey to don the maroon and white for the next four years of his life. Gig’em 👍🏽!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NoTIqR9xjv — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) July 24, 2022 This is a huge commitment for Texas A&M after what has been a disappointing summer from a recruiting standpoint up until today, as Bisontis is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans RB Dameon Pierce overlooked in latest fantasy football predictions

The Houston Texans don’t have much to offer for fantasy football owners in late July. Aside from receiver Brandin Cooks, who is a reliable No. 3 or flex in fantasy lineups, the Texans’ other perimeter players are risks. Will Nico Collins take another step in development in his second year? Will tight end Brevin Jordan become more than just a red zone target? How will second-year quarterback Davis Mills truly fare against NFL competition knowing he is the solution under center?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Sims
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Davey O'brien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bears’ alternate orange helmets are somehow the worst part of their terrible offseason

There are very few things stable about the Bears these days. They have a new GM and coach (Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus). They’re officially leaving Soldier Field, no matter the harebrained schemes to keep them around. And, despite what they say they believe about Justin Fields — they haven’t exactly put him in a position to succeed.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the top 25 highest-rated players in Madden NFL 23?

Ultimately, it’s bragging rights more than anything else. Still, there’s something about being named as one of the Madden NFL 23’s 99 club members. If you’re unfamiliar with how Madden NFL 23 works, a 99 overall rating is the highest any player in the game can get. Naturally, it’s a big deal when players are rewarded with that distinction. Four players earned that honor in Madden NFL 23 as you’ll see below. What about the top 25 players? Who are they, what college did they play for and what’s their rating in Madden NFL 23? As you’ll see, the top 25 highest-rated players...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ucf#The Oklahoma Sooners#Sec#The Maxwell Award
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans work out 4 running backs ahead of training camp

The Houston Texans worked out four running backs according to a league source. The first running back Houston worked out was undrafted free agent running back Max Borghi from Washington State. Borghi had signed with the Indianapolis Colts during rookie minicamp but was released less than a week later. Houston...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs sign 4th-round pick Cade Otton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed tight end Cade Otton to his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract Sunday. A fourth-round pick out of Washington, Otton was the last of Tampa Bay’s picks in the 2022 NFL draft to get under contract, and he does so just as players have begun to report for training camp. Though he missed offseason practices while recovering from ankle surgery, Otton was recently cleared to return just in time for camp.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy