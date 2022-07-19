Recent Heat Wave In Oklahoma Could Break Several Records

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way. The system uses thermal cameras to help figure out when a vehicle enters a ramp in the wrong direction and then uses flashing lights to help get the driver’s attention.
Two Oklahoma boys are on their way to becoming track stars and are heading to their national competition next week. Six years ago, they were inside a car when it was stolen. Their mother said track has become an outlet as they work through the difficult experience. Ten-year-old Robert and...
A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said. The victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa — identified in a statement by the Iowa Department of Public...
The Oklahoma Little League World Series team is preparing for Regionals and this year, the team is from Tulsa. The players are selected by local baseball pros. They've been practicing three days a week, all summer long for the big tournament. "It's a lot of practice. Once we've become a...
Two refugee families from Ukraine landed in Tulsa on July 21 with about 75 people welcoming them with hugs and cheering. The families fled from their devastated home city of Mariupol to Poland, where they have been waiting for a Claremore church to sponsor them. With signs, balloons and smiles,...
Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is about to celebrate a huge milestone. Marshall Hanna will turn 100 years old on Sunday. Marshall served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and spent 9 months as a prisoner of war in Germany. Friday his assisted living center held a party...
A new free program aims to put the brakes on a growing crime issue affecting drivers. "Etch to Protect" is the first program of its kind in Oklahoma. It marks catalytic converters to protect them from being stolen. "It happens right now on a weekly basis, but most of those...
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Agents say they've seized nearly 90 pounds of meth tied to a large drug trafficking ring. Agents shared photos of the seized drugs on social media on Thursday evening. In addition to the meth, investigators also say they found half a pound of cocaine, guns and...
