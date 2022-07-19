ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Recent Heat Wave In Oklahoma Could Break Several Records

By News On 6
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerous and possibly deadly heat is here to stay in Green Country....

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

ODOT Tests New Wrong-Way Detection System

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way. The system uses thermal cameras to help figure out when a vehicle enters a ramp in the wrong direction and then uses flashing lights to help get the driver’s attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Two Oklahoma Boys Use Track To Work Through Traumatic Experience

Two Oklahoma boys are on their way to becoming track stars and are heading to their national competition next week. Six years ago, they were inside a car when it was stolen. Their mother said track has become an outlet as they work through the difficult experience. Ten-year-old Robert and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Girl, 6, Among 3 Fatally Shot In Tent At Iowa State Park

A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said. The victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa — identified in a statement by the Iowa Department of Public...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Claremore Church Sponsoring Two Refugee Families From Ukraine

Two refugee families from Ukraine landed in Tulsa on July 21 with about 75 people welcoming them with hugs and cheering. The families fled from their devastated home city of Mariupol to Poland, where they have been waiting for a Claremore church to sponsor them. With signs, balloons and smiles,...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Marshall Hanna

Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is about to celebrate a huge milestone. Marshall Hanna will turn 100 years old on Sunday. Marshall served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and spent 9 months as a prisoner of war in Germany. Friday his assisted living center held a party...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

'Etch To Protect' Program Aims To Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts

A new free program aims to put the brakes on a growing crime issue affecting drivers. "Etch to Protect" is the first program of its kind in Oklahoma. It marks catalytic converters to protect them from being stolen. "It happens right now on a weekly basis, but most of those...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy