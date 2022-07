Sometime in the past couple decades, San Diego unexpectedly became a breeding ground for a particularly fertile brand of heavy psychedelic rock. Bands such as Earthless and Astra helped to spark a small but prolific movement that saw the county turning into a lava-lamp-laden den of guitar freakouts and organ solos reminiscent of vintage ‘60s and ‘70s acts like Blue Cheer and Ash Ra Tempel. At least that’s how it might have looked on the outside, particularly in Europe where many of the city’s burgeoning psych artists toured frequently.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO