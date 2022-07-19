Eddie Olczyk leaves Blackhawks broadcast, set to join Kraken

With the recent news of Matthew Tkachuk‘s unwillingness to re-sign with the Calgary Flames dominating the headlines, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving is undoubtedly fielding many calls from rival GMs regarding trades for the 24-year-old superstar. It is unfortunate to see drafted talent ditch the Flaming ‘C’ for some alternative threads, but the Flames have a unique situation on their hands given that they own Tkachuk’s rights as a restricted free agent and therefore can maximize a return for his services. So yes, it will be sad to see him go, but trades such as this don’t happen all that often and can truly make or break a team’s upcoming season(s) depending on the results.

