Eddie Olczyk leaves Blackhawks broadcast, set to join Kraken

By Associated Press
Chicago Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts. He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shane Wright’s Interviews Reportedly Led to NHL Draft Fall

In the weeks going into the 2022 NHL Draft, prospect Shane Wright was projected to be the first-overall pick. It was paraded all over NHL Network when the draft lottery was held, and the media held up his credentials over all the sports networks. When the Montreal Canadiens won the draft lottery and got the first selection, it seemed straightforward: Wright was going to be a Hab. Wright stated, “Montreal is where I want to go; it’s where I want to be.” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes noted that he was impressed by him. It was simple until it wasn’t.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Can Trade These 3 Players to Fit Kadri’s Contract

The NHL is one week removed from the start of the 2022 Free Agency period, but several big names including Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg remain unsigned. Although the Colorado Avalanche likely wrote off a Kadri return due to the massive salary he could command on the open market, re-upping with the reigning Stanley Cup champions is no longer a remote possibility. Several other free-agent centers have already inked commitments, quickly drying up what was expected to be a lush market for the 31-year-old pivot after a spectacular 2021-22 campaign.
DENVER, CO
Muscle And Fitness

Diana Schnaidt Describes Her Long Road to Competing in the 2022 Chicago Pro

Every IFBB Pro League athlete will tell you that it’s a privilege to be able to stand onstage at a contest and showcase the months of hard work they have invested in developing their physiques. The average time that goes into a contest prep is three months – all for three minutes of glory in front of the fans and judges. Whether they win or lose, they then walk offstage and start the process over again, or they try to take advantage of other opportunities that are ahead. Diana Schnaidt is one of these pros.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

THE NHL RELEASES A STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING OILERS' OWNER DARYL KATZ

Reports surfaced yesterday of Edmonton Oilers' owner Daryl Katz paying an underage girl upwards of $75,000 for sex, as if there weren't enough unsavory headlines in the world of hockey right now. The exchange commenced in 2017 when the woman in question was 17 & Kats was 55. Katz is listed as a 3rd Party defendant.
NHL
Eddie Olczyk
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Add Soon-To-Be Fan Favourite in David Perron

It’s rare for fans to be excited about signing a 34-year-old player to a free-agent deal worth nearly $5 million per season, but that seems to be the consensus about the Detroit Red Wings’ new deal with Canadian winger David Perron. Along with a flurry of other deals, general manager Steve Yzerman signed the 15-year NHL veteran to a two-year contract, which will make Perron a member of the Red Wings through to the end of the 2023-24 season.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Chasing expectations, White Sox return to face Guardians

A trendy World Series pick entering 2022, the Chicago White Sox begin the second half of the season where they started the season, with the same number in the win and loss columns. While that ostensibly is disappointing for the defending American League Central Division champions, a tear of seven...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Need To Get an ‘Eichel-like’ Return for Tkachuk

With the recent news of Matthew Tkachuk‘s unwillingness to re-sign with the Calgary Flames dominating the headlines, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving is undoubtedly fielding many calls from rival GMs regarding trades for the 24-year-old superstar. It is unfortunate to see drafted talent ditch the Flaming ‘C’ for some alternative threads, but the Flames have a unique situation on their hands given that they own Tkachuk’s rights as a restricted free agent and therefore can maximize a return for his services. So yes, it will be sad to see him go, but trades such as this don’t happen all that often and can truly make or break a team’s upcoming season(s) depending on the results.
NHL
The Associated Press

Chicago wins 5th straight to clinch WNBA playoff spot

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Chicago (20-6) clinched a playoff spot with its 20th win of the season. Meesseman made a reverse layup to give Chicago a 76-72 lead and Kahleah Copper grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sky’s next possession before making 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart made a driving layup with 10.7 seconds left to pull Seattle within three points, but Copper went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line at the other end. Copper finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Candace Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds. Chicago was missing guard Courtney Vandersloot for concussion protocol.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs goalie prospect Ian Scott announces retirement

At just 23 years of age, Ian Scott is retiring from hockey. The fourth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the 2017 NHL Draft announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that his decision was due to injuries. “No athlete wants to make this kind of post but I...
NHL

