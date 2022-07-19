Ulmus Academy ready to open…once a building is found

Homeschooling is becoming more and more popular. In 2020-2021, there were approximately 3.7 million students that studied at home. Interestingly, since 2019, the number has increased to more than a million. That can be explained by the pandemic, which has changed the number dramatically. Still, homeschooling owes its popularity not only to the pandemic but also to new trends. Nowadays, many parents believe they can teach their children themselves. Moms and dads name many advantages, such as the pointlessness of spending time on getting to school or a more person-oriented schedule. They are also concerned about the poor environments of schools. And many kids share their opinion. So, let’s talk more about studying at home.

