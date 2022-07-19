ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tasha K Loses Appeal And Forced To Pay Cardi B $4 Million In Damages For Defamation

BET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tasha K and Cardi B lawsuit has reached a new verdict. BET.com previously reported the YouTube blogger appealed to get the nearly $4 million judgment against her thrown out....

www.bet.com

Comments / 45

Donald k Kearse
4d ago

That's why Having receipts is very important because if you say something and you can't back it up you might have to pay for it

Reply
11
Aries Nation
4d ago

You can't just go on the internet lying on people to get more followers! Lesson Learned!

Reply(2)
43
Idele Dawson
4d ago

That's what she gets for running her mouth! Cardi really don't need her $$ but it's the principal!

Reply(1)
23
Related
rolling out

Tasha K loses her Cardi B lawsuit, forced to downsize

YouTube vlogger Tasha K is not getting much sympathy from the public after she lost her appeal in the Cardi B defamation lawsuit and is forced to pay her $4 million. Tasha, born Latasha Kebe, was also ordered to remove Cardi B videos from her YouTube page. The 40-year-old blogger...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Cardi B set to testify in person in $5million cover art lawsuit case

Cardi B is set to testify in person in a $5million (£4.17million) lawsuit case over the artwork on her 2016 mixtape, ‘Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1’. Kevin Brophy Jr alleged that the rapper photoshopped his distinctive back tattoo onto someone else’s body and used it without his permission, which ultimately appropriated his likeness in “a misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual way.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amber Heard Files Notice of Appeal of $10 Million Defamation Verdict

Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal on Thursday of the $10 million defamation verdict that a Virginia jury awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard’s lawyers had announced they would appeal immediately after the jury found on June 1 that she had defamed Depp by publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury held that the statement was false and was made with “actual malice.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damages For Defamation#The Tasha K#Rolling Out#The Press
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Relationship and Harassment Allegations

Watch: Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew. Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him. Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July 21. During the hearing, Martin appeared in front of a judge via Zoom about accusations he had a romantic relationship with the son of the singer's half-sister. In a protection order filed in early July, his nephew has also accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" artist of stalking and harassing him.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy