A bit of good news on the beach at D River

 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at D River, located in Lincoln County. The health authority issued the advisory July 12, after water samples showed higher-than-normal...

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Sad Tale of Tradewinds Kingfisher: When a Historic Oregon Coast Ship Had to be Destroyed

(Newport, Oregon) – 2013 was not a good year for some Oregon coast history buffs. It was the year the Lincoln County Historical Society in Newport had to demolish a beloved part of the area's past, and a bit of an unusual piece at that. This beautiful relic was on the National Historic Register – it had been since 1991. But it was a ship, not a house or structure, or some kind of smaller artifact. (Photo courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society)
NEWPORT, OR
Kohr Explores: Street of Dreams takes place in Newberg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s luxurious living in wine country. For the first time, the Street of Dreams is taking place in Yamhill County. The 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams is located in Newberg. KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the homes Thursday morning and was impressed...
NEWBERG, OR
Salem Health Mulls Diverting Ambulances

Salem Health President and CEO Cheryl Wolfe postponed a press conference set for July 21 where she intended to announce Salem Hospital will begin diverting ambulance patients to other hospitals when the demand for immediate medical care outpaces the facility's ability to provide it. Less than an hour before the...
SALEM, OR
Vagabond Brewing has permanently closed all locations

Salem, and Portland, Oregon’s Vagabond Brewing has permanently ceased operations and closed all locations. Founded in 2012 by three friends Dean Howes, Alvin Klausen, and James Cardwell, who had all previously served in the Marine Corps together, Vagabond Brewing was the fresh and modern new brewery in Salem when it first opened as a taproom/brewpub in 2014 and later expanded to as many as 4 locations in Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Board of Forestry, July 20

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report; Certified Burn Manager rulemaking; 2023-2025 Agency budget development; ODF and DEQ Memorandum of Understanding Progress Report; Wildfire Prevention Program overview; Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Plan progress; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, decision items #2 – Committee for Family Forestlands Annual Report, #3 – Certified Burn Manager rulemaking, and #5 – 2023-2025 Agency budget development. Items marked as executive sessions (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Aug. 3 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel regarding the board’s rights and duties related to current litigation, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h). The executive session will be conducted virtually. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
SALEM, OR
Officials weigh in on Oregon22 crowds and business impact

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, fans are coming in and out of Hayward and exploring Eugene. Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County said visitor numbers are where they had hoped they would be heading into the World Athletics Championships. "The number of people here in town...
EUGENE, OR
Coast Guard rescues man 57 miles off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A man was rescued from a vessel about 57 miles offshore from Newport on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency at sea, the United States Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard says they received a report in the evening of Saturday, July 16 that a 29-year-old...
NEWPORT, OR
Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
Road-rage shooting claims Tigard father while driving from the Oregon coast

A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Oregon22’s Restaurant Flop

The starting gun has fired, but Oregon22’s track and field-loving visitors from around the globe are nowhere to be found in Eugene restaurants. In preparation for the track and field competition that has drawn athletes, media and spectators from around the world, local restaurants stocked up on food and scheduled workers for shifts during the 10-day event. But so far turnout at restaurants has been nonexistent, some restaurant owners say, especially with locals staying at home out of fear of crowded establishments.
EUGENE, OR
New housing development would bend Eugene height restrictions

New plans would expand housing near the 5th Street Market in Eugene. The two developments would be seven stories tall and create 325 housing units. Developer Obie Companies is requesting a height exemption to build to 95-feet, which they said would make the project economically feasible. Monday night, City Council...
EUGENE, OR
Shred Day at Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot

SAVE THE DATE — On Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a “Shred Day” at the Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot located at 225 West Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365. The event is being held in an effort to combat identity theft and financial fraud for our citizens and assist them in protecting their personal privacy.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Yamhill County gun ordinance struck down

Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles declares Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance null and void. A circuit court judge has struck down Yamhill County's controversial Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance (SASO), characterizing it is an affront to state law. The Oregon Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Yamhill County in October 2021 in...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Celebrate "Stand By Me Day" in Brownsville, OR

This Saturday, July 23rd is the annual Stand By Me Day in Brownsville, Oregon and is dedicated to all fans of the classic movie. The iconic movie, "Stand By Me," was filmed in Brownsville and is a claim to fame that locals are very proud of. Once a year on July 23rd, fans attend Stand By Me Day to celebrate the filming, go on walking tours through town to see the filming locations, participate in contests and activities, and join together. This is put on by the Linn County Historical Museum.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
RV fire damages two homes in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire put out a house fire on Haig Street in Eugene that was also threatening nearby trees earlier today. Eugene Springfield Fire responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. today, July 20. Officials say crews arrived to find an RV completely engulfed in a fire that was beginning to spread to two homes and nearby trees. Despite the fire’s spread, officials say firefighters were able to contain it shortly after showing up, and had the fire entirely extinguished a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR

