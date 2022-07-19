ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Officials: Facebook Post About Missing Boy in Kossuth County is a Hoax

algonaradio.com
 5 days ago

–Local Law Enforcement Officials are saying a Social Media post made on a “Kossuth County For Sale” sight is a hoax and is possibly an attempt to scam others. A post made Tuesday afternoon by...

www.algonaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Camera Catches Glimpse Of Big Cat Near Big Spirit, DNR Says Probably A Bobcat

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Some people who live and vacation near Spirit Lake are a little concerned after a low-resolution video seemed to show some sort of big cat near the lake. This past week, a video was posted to a lakes area Facebook group. The video seemed to show a big breed of cat, which most people seemed to think was a mountain lion, near East Bay of Big Spirit Lake.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Kossuth County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Kossuth County, IA
KAAL-TV

2 people killed in crash in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) - Two people were killed, and another injured, in a crash in Clear Lake Friday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Fir Ave. and 330th St. a vehicle lost control, going in and out of the ditch, before coming to a stop on its side.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Body recovered of missing girl in Minnesota River

(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of girl who was last seen struggling in the waters of the Minnesota River Thursday evening has been recovered. In an 11am news conference Friday, authorities said the deceased body of 8-year-old Willow Rae...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Lake Michigan#Social Media#Last Malvin Macharaga#Cbs Affiliate#Petoskey#Eastern
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community faces growing issue with squatters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Crews searching for missing person along Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato. Blue Earth County officials have requested the Minnesota State Patrol’s assistance, and...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
algonaradio.com

Burt Teen Uninjured in Rollover Crash Near Smith Lake

–A Burt teen was uninjured after her car left the roadway and ended up on its side near Smith Lake over the weekend. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jasmyne Harrison of Burt was northbound on HWY 169, approaching the intersection with County Road B30 around 9:30 PM Sunday.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Spencer Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy

A Spencer man has been sentenced to serve between ten years and life in prison on a methamphetamine conspiracy charge. 35-year-old Kenneth Block pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sioux City to conspire to distribute methamphetamine. At the plea hearing, Block admitted that from February through September of last year, he and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area. On September 29th of last year, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine after giving consent to search his car.
SPENCER, IA
KAAL-TV

RAGBRAI to swing through Mason City next week

(ABC 6 News) - The 49th annual RAGBRAI, an eight-day bicycle trek across Iowa, is set to begin on Saturday with thousands of riders and support vehicles taking to the states highways and roads to complete the journey. Over the years, RAGBRAI has been in all of Iowa’s 99 counties,...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Man wanted for crimes in southern Minnesota and North Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive. Jacob John Friedrichs, 40, is wanted on a drug crime warrant in Blue Earth County and a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office says Friedrichs is also a suspect in other crimes in Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy