Is Chelsea vs Charlotte on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for pre-season friendly

By Matt Penn
 5 days ago
CHELSEA are up against Charlotte in their next pre-season game out in the US as Thomas Tuchel continues preparation for the start of the Premier League.

The Blues overcame Club America 2-1 in Las Vegas last weekend and will be hoping for another win here.

Chelsea beat Club America 2-1 in their first pre-season clash in the US Credit: Getty

Both the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly have been announced, with both men meeting up with their new team-mates in America.

Sterling is set to play some part in the clash with Charlotte, but Koulibaly will likely be rested.

Chelsea are also looking likely to seal a deal for Sevilla's defensive stalwart Jules Kounde.

What time does Chelsea vs Charlotte kick-off?

  • Chelsea's clash with Charlotte will get going from midnight BST on Thursday, July 21.
  • The game will be held at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.
  • Expect there to be a capacity of 70,000 to watch the clash.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Chelsea vs Charotte will be shown on Chelsea TV and on the Fifth Stand app.
  • You can live stream the game from the app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Team news

Raheem Sterling is set to make his Chelsea debut but is likely to start from the bench.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount could start from the off again, with Edouard Mendy to play between the sticks.

Callum Hudson-Odoi may also get a run out from the start.

Charlotte will have Premier League title-winning Christian Fuchs in their side, having joined them after leaving Leicester last year.

