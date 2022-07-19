ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The New 988 Mental Health Hotline Is Now Live To Help With Mental Health Emergencies [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

Our counselor Yunetta Spring shares the new information that the new 988 mental health hotline is now live.

Spring shares that this is the new 911 to mental health issues. The mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters, or paramedics. This is super important to minority communities to avoid negative interactions with the police. Hear the video below to hear more about Minority Mental Health Month and the new 988 number.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

The New 988 Mental Health Hotline Is Now Live To Help With Mental Health Emergencies [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

New 988 number for mental health crisis hotline

Today, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is getting a three-digit makeover that has been in the works for over two years. Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text 988—a much shorter, more memorable option than the 11 digits used previously—to access mental health professionals. Still, some experts worry that the new number, which is intended to make the service more accessible, is undercut by a lack of resources available once that number is reached.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Positive Mental Health Outcomes from the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 prompted changes to how mental health care is delivered. Increased awareness of anxiety, depression, and other emotional health challenges helped de-stigmatize mental healthcare. Online therapy makes care more accessible and enables greater continuity of care. Leverage these changes to empower patients to take ownership of their mental health and...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
Next Avenue

The Challenges of Aging with Disabilities

From physical disabilities to so-called invisible disabilities, such as depression or anxiety, older adults often struggle to age well with these myriad disabilities. Aging can be challenging. Older adults often deal with a variety of health and social issues. Many live on a fixed income in this ever more expensive country. They often face loneliness and isolation, conditions that were exacerbated during the COVID pandemic.
HEALTH
Upworthy

Strangers offer free mental health care to those affected by devastating Fourth of July attack

As yet another mass shooting turned what was supposed to be a patriotic celebration turned into a day of tragedy and fear earlier this month, Alexandra Kaehler, an interior designer from Winnetka, Illinois, felt compelled to do something for those most affected by the tragedy. Kaehler took to Instagram on July 5—the day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park killed seven people and injured dozens more—to crowdsource a list of accessible mental health therapists to whom people could reach out. The mom of three also offered to pay for mental health services for those who needed help but couldn't afford it.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Essence

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Launches 3-Digit Hotline

The hotline was started as an alternative to 911 to help with mental health crises. On July 16, the United States launched its first nationwide mental health crisis hotline. Anyone in need of assistance can now dial these three digits: 988. The hotline is open for phone calls, texting and includes a Veteran Crisis Line by pressing 1.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Mental Health Issues#Hotline#Yunetta Spring
BBC

'Drug addiction needs care and support, not stigmatisation and discrimination'

The head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce has called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths. David Strang made the comments as the Scottish government-established group published its final report. "This is an issue of addiction which needs treatment and care... not...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Parents Magazine

What Is a Childhood Trauma Test—and Can It Help You Be a Better Parent?

Millions of people have had adverse childhood experiences and/or survived "childhood trauma." According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA),1 in 7 children have experienced abuse or neglect this year, and that is likely an underestimate. It also doesn't account for everything. Childhood trauma can be the result of violence, abuse, neglect, terrorism, illness, and/or other family stressors. But can understanding your childhood be helpful? Maybe. One online test, by BetterMe, aims to do just that—with a questionnaire and personalized healing plan.
KIDS
bloomberglaw.com

Suicide Prevention Hotline to Fully Transition to 988 by July 16

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline will fully transition to the three-digit 988 number by July 16, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. This transition from a 10-digit number, which was authorized by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, represents a three-year effort by HHS, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS said.
HEALTH
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy