Our counselor Yunetta Spring shares the new information that the new 988 mental health hotline is now live.

Spring shares that this is the new 911 to mental health issues. The mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters, or paramedics. This is super important to minority communities to avoid negative interactions with the police. Hear the video below to hear more about Minority Mental Health Month and the new 988 number.

The New 988 Mental Health Hotline Is Now Live To Help With Mental Health Emergencies [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com