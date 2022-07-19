ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Local LGBTQ community reacts to House passing same-sex marriage legislation

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
The House passed legislation that would codify same-sex marriage as well as strengthen other marriage-equality protections.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed with a 267-157 vote. 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure.  The vote comes amid concern the Supreme Court could take up marriages after they decided to overturn Roe v. Wade which protected a woman's right to an abortion.

The bill will now move to the Senate, where it will face a tougher road since it is evenly divided.

The bill would validate all marriages if they were legally performed under federal law. The bill would also prevent the denial of "full faith and credit" to an out-of-state marriage regardless of an individual's state law which would be enforced by civil action.

Palm Springs resident Sean Ferri married his husband three years ago. Until recently, he didn't think the legitimacy of his marriage would be up in the air.

"My biggest fear would be that my marriage would be illegitimate in some places," said Ferri. "I think in codifying marriage equality, it will give a lot of people a little bit of breathing room to say, 'You know, what, we will be recognized, our marriages will be recognized, and we will be seen as equal."

However, it does not ease all of his worries.

"I don't want to have to worry if I'm traveling to another state, whether or not my marriage is considered legal," said Ferri.

Ferri and his husband have been getting ready for the possibility of the constitutional right to same-sex marriage to go away.

"We have talked kind of extensively about leaving the country and seriously considered getting jobs abroad in potentially Europe or New Zealand, places where we wouldn't worry," said Ferri.

Similarly, Lex Ortega is preparing with their partner for whatever may come. Although they're not married, they want it to be an option still.

"Because there are certain protections that are afforded to us... Being in a long-term relationship with someone being able to share the benefits of what that means being committed the economic benefits," said Ortega.

Ortega and their partner have been looking to work with a financial advisor.

"Tax breaks, the paperwork related to buying housing related to life insurance, related to health insurance, all of those things are really, really important for future planning," said Ortega.

Even though Ortega is not married, they believe people in the LGBTQ community deserve the right to get married.

"Thinking about the future six months from now, who knows what our rights will look like as the LGBTQ community," said Ferri.

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert said they have services to help anyone in the LGBTQ community who is struggling with the current political climate.

They offer financial and legal assistance and therapy for those who need it. For resources, click HERE .

Local LGBTQ community reacts to House passing same-sex marriage legislation

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
