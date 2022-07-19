ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT New Omaha library site commitment

WOWT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore help is coming to restaurants in Douglas County to get through...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Omaha Little Bohemia Backyard Bash aims to support local businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Little Bohemia is located in South Omaha. Saturday, at the corner of S. 13th and William Street, people gathered for the Little Bo Backyard Bash. And while people certainly enjoyed the cocktails and singing, the event was intended to expose people to more, to what some locals say is an area in need of revitalization.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New downtown Omaha library timeline

The mayor's office just announced major details about how we will transition to the new but temporary downtown library. Three people were shot and killed at an Iowa state park and the suspected gunman is from La Vista.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE

Temperatures could move into the triple digits over the next couple of days and officials at OPPD say their customers do not have to worry about keeping those air conditioners running. Federal court sentenced two people to a total of over 17 years for participation in drug conspiracy. Updated: 5...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's Little Bo Backyard Bash round two

Little Bohemia is celebrating history and getting a business boost. The second Little Bo Backyard Bash happened Saturday in Omaha. It was on South 13th and William streets, next to Dundee Bank. There was live music, food trucks, drinks and more. With more businesses coming to the area, leaders are...
OMAHA, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
WOWT

One more day of intense heat

The mayor's office just announced major details about how we will transition to the new but temporary downtown library. A closer look at when the Omaha public library will open a temporary location downtown. Sarpy County woman changes plea in murder case. Updated: 22 hours ago. A Sarpy County woman...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Downtown Omaha Library to get interim location before new building opens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City residents will get to use a temporary downtown library location as construction on the new one moves forward. Officials have released a timeline for the opening of the new downtown library at 1401 Jones Street. The new library is scheduled to open on March 1, 2023.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Riverfront Trail to temporarily close

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Portions of a popular trail will be closed starting next week. According to the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department, the paved section of the Riverfront Trail South Levee Access Road will be closed starting next week. The closure will begin on Monday, July 25,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Kathmandu Momo Station

OMAHA, Neb. — Kathmandu Momo Station opened its second location in Blackstone, serving up Momos. Momos are a Himalayan dumpling filled with a chicken and a blend of Nepali spices, then drenched in a family recipe sauce ranging from mild to Sherpa. KETV NewsWatch 7's Jonah Gilmore sat down...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

IPIB accepts Hamburg resident's complaint against city

(Des Moines) -- Hamburg officials violated state code by not adequately responding to a citizen's request for public records. That's the ruling from the Iowa Public Information Board. By unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, the IPIB accepted a formal complaint filed by Hamburg resident Kevin Johnson alleging the city violated a section in the Iowa Code. Chapter 22 of the code states "a government body shall not prevent the examination or copying of a public record by contracting with a nongovernmental body to perform any of its duties or functions." IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says Kevin Johnson filed the complaint June 6, almost a month after he made a formal request to the city to inspect or obtain copies of public records regarding federal grant funding from March, 2019 to the present.
HAMBURG, IA
WOWT

Santa Lucia Festival helps revitalize Omaha’s Little Italy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Little Italy is celebrating its annual Santa Lucia Festival. This is the second year the annual festival is back in Little Italy. Some residents are hopeful the festival will breathe new life into the community. Little Italy is the historic home to Omaha’s Italian...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of Sarpy County CASA was arrested Thursday night and booked for allegedly stealing money from the organization she leads. Paula Creps leads Sarpy County CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. It advocates for children in foster care. Sarpy County...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

CDC endorses non-MRNA COVID vaccine

The risk remains low for the community at large. WOWT Lincoln health officials report first presumed case of monkeypox in Lancaster County. The first presumed case of monkeypox was reported in Lancaster County Tuesday. Mourning family urges for more suicide prevention. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

