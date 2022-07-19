WOWT New Omaha library site commitment

(Des Moines) -- Hamburg officials violated state code by not adequately responding to a citizen's request for public records. That's the ruling from the Iowa Public Information Board. By unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, the IPIB accepted a formal complaint filed by Hamburg resident Kevin Johnson alleging the city violated a section in the Iowa Code. Chapter 22 of the code states "a government body shall not prevent the examination or copying of a public record by contracting with a nongovernmental body to perform any of its duties or functions." IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says Kevin Johnson filed the complaint June 6, almost a month after he made a formal request to the city to inspect or obtain copies of public records regarding federal grant funding from March, 2019 to the present.

HAMBURG, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO