Please call the Senior & Disabled Center to register or for any questions: 860-665-8778. WHAT IS CONGREGATE LUNCH? Congregate lunch is a daily hot meal served in the Senior Center Cafeteria each Monday - Friday. Seating begins at 11:45 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. The nutritionally balanced meals are created in accordance with the federal nutrition program and include a hot main course, fruit and vegetable, dairy and juice and sometimes even a dessert!

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO