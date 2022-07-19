ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter to Win Tickets to See Napoleon Dynamite + Chat With Napoleon, Pedro + Uncle Rico

By Kat Mykals
 5 days ago
For anyone over the age of 30, Napoleon Dynamite is a classic movie garnering countless one-liners tossed around between friends, and not only could you see a screening of the film but you can even take part in a moderated discussion with Napoleon himself, as well as Pedro and Uncle Rico...

New Brewery Coming to Evansville’s West Side

Another place to try out a locally brewed beer is heading to Evansville's west side!. Sitting near Barker and the Lloyd Expressway sits a building that is about to have new life brought to it! The building was once just used as the University of Southern Indiana's scene, prop, and costume storage for their theater program. According to an article on USI.edu in 2018 the university board of trustees authorized the sale of this building. Here's what USI had to say about the building and its use:
Evansville Stables Offering Free Therapeutic Horse Riding for Veterans

The men and women who make the commitment to serve our country are some of the bravest humans on earth. To willingly sign up for duty with a branch of the armed forces knowing you very well could be sent to a war zone on the other side of the planet takes a level of guts I do not have. With that said, the scars of battle, both physically and mentally, can last for years after their time on the battlefield even for the toughest individuals. Fortunately, there are many programs available for those who are suffering from physical wounds, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health challenges to help them navigate and cope with those unfortunate by-products of combat. That includes a new program on Evansville's west side that's using horses to help veterans try to live as normal of a life as possible.
Evansville YMCA Hosting Two Self Defense Classes for Women in August

As nice as it would be to go wherever we wanted without having to constantly keep our eyes open for some suspicious-looking person possibly looking to jump us and take our money, that's not the world we live in, unfortunately. That's why knowing how to protect yourself is important. The Dunigan YMCA on Evansville's east side is giving women the chance to learn a few things to keep themselves safe during two upcoming self-defense classes.
New Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Henderson Kentucky

You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it up!
Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
There Are Plenty of Beavers in Kentucky and They Are Plenty Problematic [VIDEO]

While enjoying a getaway at Barren River Lake State Resort Park in the summer of 2021, we drove past quite a few beavers near a small river on the property. I was reminded that I've heard folks express surprise that Kentucky has beavers. Well, of course Kentucky has beavers. Most states do. And they're usually unwelcome creatures because of how they keep themselves busy.
It’s So Hot in Indiana That You Can Bake Cookies In Your Vehicle

Want to find something fun to do in this heat without actually being in it? How about this little experiment in your car. It has been insanely hot outside. We've seen temperatures in the upper nineties and the heat index makes it feel even hotter. That trend will continue over the next few days too. According to Eyewitness News Cheif Meteorologist, Wayne Hart, the heat and humidity will continue over the weekend, and another Heat Advisory could be on the way for the Evansville Area.
Evansville Vet Office Warns of Sugar Substitute That Can Be Poisonous For Dogs to Ingest

If you're giving your dogs peanut butter or other treats that may be sweet, you'll want to keep an eye out for this ingredient. I've heard before that some peanut butter can contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol, and that if your peanut butter has this ingredient it's best to not give it to your dog. However, I recently learned that xylitol has another name it's going by.
Indiana Doctor Clarifies Who is Currently Eligible for 2nd COVID Boosters

COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

