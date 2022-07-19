ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie deal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets signed second-round draft pick Breece Hall to a contract on Tuesday. The 21-year-old running back from Iowa State reported with the other rookies to the team facility for training camp on Tuesday morning. Hall's four-year...

The Associated Press

Matthew Stafford throws passes in Rams' camp practice opener

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice Sunday for the first time since Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory. Stafford had an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury with which he played late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and organized team activities, but he was throwing again in the opening practice of the Rams’ training camp at UC Irvine. “It feels good to get out there, just knock some rust off it a little bit, stress it and see how it reacts,” Stafford said. Stafford said he has gradually ramped up his throwing activity in recent months, and he threw the ball in informal workouts before training camp. Along with the usual camp work, he must build a rapport with new receiver Allen Robinson, who joined Los Angeles as a free agent shortly before the team traded Robert Woods to Tennessee.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Davante Adams Explains Derek Carr–Aaron Rodgers Comparison

The internet had a field day with Davante Adams’s comments from a recent CBS Sports interview where he compared Aaron Rodgers and his new quarterback Derek Carr and referred to Carr as a future Hall of Famer. But on Sunday he addressed those comments. “Any time you change quarterbacks...
NFL
The Associated Press

Cease goes 6 scoreless innings, ChiSox beat Guardians 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease insisted simply trying to win and help the Chicago White Sox turn around a season that began with soaring expectations is enough motivation for him. As for not being selected for his first All-Star Game? “I’ll take any chip on my shoulder I get,” he said. Cease threw six innings in his third straight scoreless start, Leury García and AJ Pollock homered, and Chicago beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Sunday to salvage a four-game split.
CHICAGO, IL

