Nick Saban Says Alabama Players Made Over $3 Million From NIL Last Season

Alabama Football might not land a 5-Star offensive lineman in the 2023 class. Possibly the Tide’s best chances were Francis Maulgoa who committed to Miami and Kadyn Proctor who chose Iowa. There is one more 5-Star OL target for the Crimson Tide in Samson Okunlola but most recruiting experts are predicting Miami. It is a long time until December. So, much can change in the interval and a flip is always possible.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO