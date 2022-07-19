ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nick Saban Says Alabama Players Made Over $3 Million From NIL Last Season

By Larry Leo
tigerdroppings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot as much as they are i...

www.tigerdroppings.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: No problem if no 5-Star OL in ’23 class

Alabama Football might not land a 5-Star offensive lineman in the 2023 class. Possibly the Tide’s best chances were Francis Maulgoa who committed to Miami and Kadyn Proctor who chose Iowa. There is one more 5-Star OL target for the Crimson Tide in Samson Okunlola but most recruiting experts are predicting Miami. It is a long time until December. So, much can change in the interval and a flip is always possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy