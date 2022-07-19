Nick Saban Says Alabama Players Made Over $3 Million From NIL Last Season

Last summer, Olaus Alinen camped at Alabama. It was his first time seeing the campus in Tuscaloosa and getting a feel for the winning environment there. Little did he know then that he would end up committing to the Crimson Tide 13 months later. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle from...
After adding to its 2023 class earlier Wednesday, Alabama landed its second 2024 commitment as four-star tight end Martavious Collins chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and others. Collins, a native of Rome, Ga., is rated as the No. 12 athlete and No. 111 overall player...
Alabama Football might not land a 5-Star offensive lineman in the 2023 class. Possibly the Tide’s best chances were Francis Maulgoa who committed to Miami and Kadyn Proctor who chose Iowa. There is one more 5-Star OL target for the Crimson Tide in Samson Okunlola but most recruiting experts are predicting Miami. It is a long time until December. So, much can change in the interval and a flip is always possible.
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders got into a brief war of words with Alabama head coach Nick Saban earlier this offseason regarding unsavory comments Saban made about his recruiting efforts. But will that battle off the field manifest into one on the field?. Sanders was recently asked if a...
Nick Saban is not only the most accomplished coach in college football by far, he's also one of the oldest. But don't let that lead you to believe he's ready to retire. Which is why he'd like very much if other SEC coaches would stop using his age and false retirement rumors to recruits.
