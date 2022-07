Air quality in much of the region has been Good throughout today, however concentrations in Southwest Montana have been the most elevated, primarily due to smoke coming from the Moose Fire burning in Idaho. Dillon saw overnight concentrations reach Unhealthy levels, then made its way through Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and Moderate, before settling near the cusp between Good and Moderate midday today . Butte, Seeley Lake, Libby, and Broadus have all had some Moderate impacts today as well. As can be seen on the smoke analysis and satellite imagery below, light smoke is visible over Southeastern Montana, affecting particulate levels there as well. Yesterday’s 24-hour concentrations put Dillon and Butte at Moderate, all other sites at Good.

DILLON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO