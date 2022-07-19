ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Food

Franklin County Times
 3 days ago

For home farmers whose tomato crops are ripening and ready to harvest, here are some thoughts to bear in mind. Read more. FRANKLIN LIVING— Serve up something to savor this summer. Poolside Cookies For those who do not like to bake, you can buy already baked sugar ... Read...

franklincountytimes.com

Popculture

Cookies Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cookies after the fan-favorite pastries were found to pose a severe health hazard. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on June 23 that multiple brands of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been recalled due to metal contamination.
CNN

The truth, and strategy, of food expiration dates

New York (CNN Business) — When you walk into a supermarket and pick up an item — anything from milk to cereal to a can of beans — you'll likely see a little date on the package preceded by "enjoy by," "sell by," or a similar phrase.
Popculture

Cookies Brand Recalls Multiple Products Over Presence of Plastic

Even more cookies are being pulled from store shelves in Canada. Just days after consumers were alerted to a recall of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on July 1 that Enjoy Life has recalled multiple bakery products, including cookies, due to the possible presence of plastic.
Popculture

Chicken and Rice Soups Recalled

More than 16,000 pounds of soup are being pulled from store shelves after an undeclared allergen prompted a multi-country recall. A recall notice from U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Wednesday alerted consumers that MSI Express Inc. has recalled Unilever Food Solutions chicken and rice soup mix products due to the presence of milk, which was not included on the label of ingredients.
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
Popculture

Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Over Undeclared Allergens

Popular dark chocolate candy bars were recalled in Canada this week because they contain an undeclared allergen. The Fry's brand Orange Cream Dark Chocolate Bar was recalled because the bars include milk as an ingredient. This could be serious for anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk. The...
HuffPost

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. Picture this: It’s the middle of summer. You go for a long walk, or spend an hour mowing the lawn, or go for a long bike ride. The whole time, all you can think of is the ice cold beverage you are going to drink when you get home. You walk in the door, looking forward to the refreshment ... only to find that that beer or soda or sports drink isn’t cold at all. And there’s nothing less refreshing than a room temperature (or worse, warm) beverage.
Popculture

Plastic Contamination Leads to Multiple Snacks Being Recalled

A Chicago-based company recalled its snacks late last month after it learned about possible foreign material contaminating the products. Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC voluntarily recalled some of its cookies and other baked goods because the packages could have hard plastic pieces. They could pose a choking hazard. Enjoy Life...
komando.com

Check your fridge! Dog food recalled due to salmonella risk

Any pet owner only wants the best for their furry friends, but if you feed them this dog food, you risk their health. A voluntary recall has been issued due to potential salmonella contamination. While healthy people with a salmonella infection might experience mild symptoms, it can be deadly for...
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipes for iced coffee three ways

A few years ago, we were driving along Circonvallazione Ostiense when the smell of roasting coffee flew in the car window. It was morning in an area bursting with bars – so not unusual, except that the smell was unusual: thick, like toast, beef, coal and toffee. Our noses twitched and we threw around guesses as to where it was coming from. But we were also late.
GOBankingRates

Is Buying Bottled Water a Waste of Money?

On a hot summer day, grabbing a bottle of ice-cold water is as refreshing and thirst-quenching as can be. As you gulp the water, you aren’t thinking about the cost — only how great it tastes. Discover: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency...
yankodesign.com

Ecovado is a more environmentally-friendly alternative to avocado

Avocado is one of my favorite fruits, even before it became the in-thing for hipster cafes and restaurants. Whether as part of your toast or as a dessert staple with condensed milk or as a guacamole dip, it’s one of those all-around fruits that I enjoy eating. But not all countries are avocado-rich and for those that have to import them, it’s actually one of the most unsustainable, energy-intensive, and resource-intensive crops. What if you could have the flavor and texture of it without having to spend as many resources and energy on it?
Food Network

How Much Fruit Should You Eat?

The serving size for any food isn't "one size fits all." It depends on numerous factors like the food group, shape and nutrients provided. I’ll layout your standard fruit serving sizes and delve into the nitty-gritty details of some not-so-traditional foods (like those squeezable fruit pouches) so you’ll know what one serving of fruit actually is.
