Peaches Prime Announced as The Newest Vendor Opening at Gotham Market at The Ashland

Gotham Market at The Ashland, the neighborhood marketplace for Brooklyn’s Cultural District in Fort Greene, announced that Ben Grossman and Craig Samuel of B+C Restaurant Group will open Peaches Prime, with a soft launch on July 26th.

During the first month of operation at Gotham Market at the Ashland (590 Fulton Street), Peaches Prime will soft launch to the public with cocktails and various dishes including Crispy Oysters, Atlantic Salmon “Porchetta,” Grilled Ahi Tuna, Ricotta Gnocchi and the signature Peaches Primeburger. They will be open from 5pm – 10pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Peaches Prime will offer guests aged steaks, seafood and plant-based options. With a modern take on New York City culinary classics, Peaches Prime takes its cues from the timeless dishes and preparations of regional American cuisine including the American south where Marietta Cade, also known as Peaches, was born and raised.

“We specifically chose to expand to Gotham Market at The Ashland because of its trendy aesthetic and ideal location,” said Ben Grossman, co-owner of Peaches Prime in a statemenr. Craig Samuel, co-owner of Peaches Prime, added, “Our modern take on timeless dishes is the perfect fit for Fort Greene, a nexus of culture and history. We opened our first restaurant in Fort Greene and are excited to return to the neighborhood with our new flagship endeavor.”

With special drink and dinner offerings to be announced at a later date, Peaches Prime will also cater to the theater crowd for the nearby BAM Harvey Theatre, BAM Opera House, Theatre for a New Audience, and the Mark Morris Dance Center.

“Gotham Market at The Ashland is a cultural destination for premier cuisine within the vibrant neighborhood of Fort Greene. Our latest addition, Peaches Prime, will continue to bolster the energetic atmosphere of the marketplace and we are excited to welcome them to the neighborhood,” said Phil Lavoie, COO of Gotham Organization.