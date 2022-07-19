ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Peaches Prime Announced as The Newest Vendor Opening at Gotham Market at The Ashland

By Post By:
What Now New York
What Now New York
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElW2M_0glQpujt00
Photo: Official

Gotham Market at The Ashland, the neighborhood marketplace for Brooklyn’s Cultural District in Fort Greene, announced that Ben Grossman and Craig Samuel of B+C Restaurant Group will open Peaches Prime, with a soft launch on July 26th.

During the first month of operation at Gotham Market at the Ashland (590 Fulton Street), Peaches Prime will soft launch to the public with cocktails and various dishes including Crispy Oysters, Atlantic Salmon “Porchetta,” Grilled Ahi Tuna, Ricotta Gnocchi and the signature Peaches Primeburger. They will be open from 5pm – 10pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Peaches Prime will offer guests aged steaks, seafood and plant-based options. With a modern take on New York City culinary classics, Peaches Prime takes its cues from the timeless dishes and preparations of regional American cuisine including the American south where Marietta Cade, also known as Peaches, was born and raised.

“We specifically chose to expand to Gotham Market at The Ashland because of its trendy aesthetic and ideal location,” said Ben Grossman, co-owner of Peaches Prime in a statemenr. Craig Samuel, co-owner of Peaches Prime, added, “Our modern take on timeless dishes is the perfect fit for Fort Greene, a nexus of culture and history. We opened our first restaurant in Fort Greene and are excited to return to the neighborhood with our new flagship endeavor.”

With special drink and dinner offerings to be announced at a later date, Peaches Prime will also cater to the theater crowd for the nearby BAM Harvey Theatre, BAM Opera House, Theatre for a New Audience, and the Mark Morris Dance Center.

“Gotham Market at The Ashland is a cultural destination for premier cuisine within the vibrant neighborhood of Fort Greene. Our latest addition, Peaches Prime, will continue to bolster the energetic atmosphere of the marketplace and we are excited to welcome them to the neighborhood,” said Phil Lavoie, COO of Gotham Organization.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Food Network Says This Upstate Eatery Has NY’s Best Fried Chicken

While the rest of the country may think that NYC has the best dining spots in the state, we know the Capital Region is a foodie hub for New York. With so many beloved restaurants, it can be hard to pick one when you want to go out to eat around Albany. Celebrity chefs have settled here, awards and accolades have been picked up, and the clear winners are our tastebuds.
ALBANY, NY
NBC New York

Central Park's Loeb Boathouse Is Closing for Good This Fall

A well-known Central Park restaurant is closing its doors for good, after its reopening following a prolonged pandemic closure. The Loeb Boathouse, which sits along the easternmost edge of the Central Park Lake, will permanently close come October. The restaurant reopened in March 2021 after temporarily shutting down in Oct. 2020 during the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ashland, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

Two New York Restaurants Named Top 50 In The World

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris Dance#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Newest Vendor Opening#Fulton Street Rrb#Crispy Oysters#Atlantic Salmon#Ricotta Gnocchi#American
Power 93.7 WBLK

“Gilded Age” Recording In These Cities In New York State

What are you binge watching this summer? Or, what show are you excited for the return of this fall? No matter what show you pick as your favorite, sometimes it is hard to separate the things we see on television from real life. The characters on these shows become a part of our lives in many ways. Now, there is news that one popular show will be coming to a hometown near you.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.5 The Team

Quirky Capital Region Tourist Attraction Named Strangest In New York

One of our locally known natural wonders includes the strangest tourist attraction in the state of New York. New York state is known for some awesome natural wonders. Niagara Falls, Letchworth State Park "The Grand Canyon of the East," and all of our amazing state parks come to mind. But one local tourist attraction at one of our state's natural wonders is getting some recognition as the Empire State's "strangest."
HOWES CAVE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“So Disappointed”: Newburgh Not Happy with ShopRite Replacement

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and residents aren't happy.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
What Now New York

What Now New York

New York, NY
34
Followers
114
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy