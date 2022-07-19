American Airlines expands AUS network to popular destinations in Southern California and Florida, adds new service to Palm Springs, CA

AUSTIN, Texas – Today, American Airlines announced they are expanding service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to popular destinations in Southern California and Florida. The airline is launching new nonstop seasonal service between AUS and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) and expanding current service to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County to operate year-round. Additionally, service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) will return this year – operating for a longer period of time in response to high customer demand.

“Austinites and Central Texans continue to show record-breaking demand for nonstop flights out of Austin-Bergstrom,” said Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer for AUS. “American Airlines is a key partner in delivering more options to even more destinations for our travelers and we’re grateful for their work in connecting our community to premiere destinations across the United States and beyond.”

New nonstop service to Palm Springs will launch Nov. 17 with flights departing daily from Austin Nov. 17 – 29 and Dec. 15 – Jan. 9 on a dual-class Embraer 175 aircraft. The carrier will also expand seasonal nonstop service to Orange County (SNA) to operate daily year-round flights on starting Nov. 3. Service to RSW will operate between Dec. 15 through Jan. 9, and service to SRQ will operate daily Nov. 17 - Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 - Jan. 9.

“American is excited to provide central Texans with more nonstop access to Southern California and Florida this winter,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “This additional flying is in direct response to the demand we saw in 2021. We look forward to connecting customers with their family and friends this holiday season.”

Today’s air service announcement comes after this morning’s announcement from American Airlines and the University of Texas that the airline is the new Official Airline Sponsor of Texas Athletics and will charter UT football to each away game in the 2022 season.

American continues to grow its team in Austin with plans to hire for roles across the operation through the end of the year. Interested candidates should visit jobs.aa.com to learn more and apply for open positions. Nonstop flights Palm Springs join more than 40 nonstop destinations for Austin and Central Texas travelers offered by the airline. Tickets are now on sale at AA.com.

