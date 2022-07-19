KFC’s New Nuggets Are for Gen Zers Who Won’t Eat Chicken Off the Bone

Kentucky Fried Chicken, aka KFC, is reintroducing a mouthwatering classic to the menu. Chew Boom reports that customers can now order fan-favorite bowls via an exclusive digital offer on the KFC mobile app and KFC.com. Initiated on Monday, July 11, the $5 KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl features KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with crispy popcorn chicken, and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend is available again. It was first introduced in 2019. Additionally, there's a new Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl featuring KFC's spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce. Both options can be enjoyed at the same value-bowl price of $5. If customers are really hungry, they can make it a combo by adding a side of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink for an upcharge.
