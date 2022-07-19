KFC’s New Nuggets Are for Gen Zers Who Won’t Eat Chicken Off the Bone

When it comes to fast food, people often have strong opinions about which chain has the best burgers and fries. Of course, this is no different with chicken nuggets, and fast food fans are split on where to find top-notch nuggets. We've even conducted polls to find out where to get the best chicken nuggets. In one poll, over 40% of people said Chick-Fil-A had the best chicken nuggets. But in a later poll, the Golden Arches took the crown and 35% of survey respondents said McDonald's had better nuggets.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO