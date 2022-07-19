ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe, AZ

Globe Council weighs CDBG projects

By Jul 19, 2022
Arizona Silver Belt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their July 12 meeting, the Globe City Council discussed ways the City might use $179,879 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) it expects to receive from the Arizona Department of Housing. The funding must be used to benefit low-income individuals and areas, alleviate slum conditions and blight, or address...

silverbelt.com

