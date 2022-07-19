Chicago Bears 2022 Breakout Candidate: QB Justin Fields

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher not only oversees the Aggies' program as a whole but he also wears a lot of hats when it comes to the individual parts of his team. For example, even though A&M has co-offensive coordinators in Darrell Dickey and James Coley, Fisher is the Aggies' play caller. In addition, even though Dickey is listed as the quarterbacks' coach, Fisher has significant input into the development of that aspect of his offense as well and works individually with them. In fact, for all intents and purposes, Fisher is his own quarterbacks' coach and he's well equipped to operate in that role given his track record of sending people to the National Football League (most recently A&M's own Kellen Mond).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO