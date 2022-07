The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For the past week TikTok has been awash with videos utilising the eyebrow raising opener of Central Cee‘s “Doja.” It’s not surprsing, the song is custom built for this kind of grabby viral moment, from its smart-dumb lyrics to the way the beat samples Eve and Gwen Stefani’s 2001 hit, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” You don’t write a bar like “How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay” without knowing that people’s ears are going to prick up when they hear it, and Central Cee knows it.

