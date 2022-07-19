CVWD Extends Hours of Operation

Gas prices have hit an all-time high in the US and many places all over the world. This, coupled with inflation being at a 40-year-high and rising rent and home ownership costs have left tons of people financially strained. So if you're getting a ride from a friend somewhere who's going out of their way to pick you up, you'll probably feel compelled to give them some money to help offset the cost of gas.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO