Coram man arrested for fatally stabbing housemate

After a roadway closure spanning nine months, construction resumed last week at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and State Route 25A. The construction project signals progress and a cooling of tensions between the Village of Port Jefferson and the New York State Department of Transportation. The initial roadway obstruction was created in September 2021 as part of the DOT’s sidewalk initiative along 25A. Under the original design, a sidewalk was added through the intersection along the pavement and changes were made to the grade, causing vehicles to get stuck at the bottom of the slope.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO