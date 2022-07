Mike Leach is known for two things, the air raid, and being one of the most interesting people in college football when there is a microphone in front of his face. While speaking at SEC Media Day on Tuesday, there unfortunately was no mascot melee debate this time, but there was a rather blunt thought on what went wrong with the Pac-12. If you don't know, which is highly unlikely, USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 in 2024 for the Big Ten.

