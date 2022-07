Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) plunged nearly 35% at the start of trading Friday following disappointing second quarter results, posting its weakest-ever sales. The social media company was hit hard by a major slowdown in ad spending and rising competition from competitors like TikTok for dwindling marketing dollars. The company also said Apple's privacy upgrades continued to hurt its advertising business.

