LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former probation officer in Kentucky has been charged with having unwanted sexual contact with people under his supervision, federal officials said. Ronald R. Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, was charged in an indictment that was unsealed Friday, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release. Tyler is a former Kentucky Department of Corrections probation and parole officer.

