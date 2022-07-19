ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trez Capital closes financing for lot development of new planned community outside Houston

Cover picture for the articleTrez Capital announced the closing of a $15.3 million loan to Windy Hill Development, LLC for the development of 300 single-family lots in the first phase of Indian Springs, a new planned community located just outside Houston, in eastern Harris County on Indian Shores Road...

Community Impact Houston

Katy sees higher home prices in seller’s market

As the housing market in Katy sees rising home prices and interest rates on mortgages, investment firms have also—in the last two years—increasingly been buying land and properties to rent instead of sell, according to property data from the Harris County Appraisal District. (Asia Armour/Community Impact Newspaper) Katy’s...
KATY, TX
rejournals.com

Houston-based private investor purchases Houston office park

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of Oak Park Office Center II, a two-story office building totaling 206,362 square feet in Houston. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Office Properties Income Trust, in the sale to a Houston-based private investment group that invests across Texas. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland approves conditional use permit clearing way for industrial company to relocate to Lower Kirby District

The city of Pearland's Lower Kirby District could soon have a new industrial company at its 1,200-acre mixed-use development south of Beltway 8. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Pearland’s Lower Kirby District could soon have a new industrial company at its 1,200-acre mixed-use development south of Beltway 8....
PEARLAND, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Showcase Par 3 Golf Course Is Not About Golf — An Exclusive Inside Look at East River 9 and Riverhouse Restaurant

East River 9's first hole showcases a stunning view of downtown Houston. Just pulling into the parking lot, passing by a long vacant office building that channels the worst of 1970s design, you’re going where few Houstonians have ever gone before. Moments later, you’re walking into the distinctive shell of the new Riverhouse Houston restaurant and seeing the green of what figures to be the best par 3 golf course that Houston has ever had when it opens sometime in September.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Investors driving rise in single-family rentals in Conroe, Montgomery

In Conroe, Montgomery, and Willis, the median home sales price increased by 36.3% from May 2018 to May 2022. Experts point to institutional investment in single-family housing as one factor contributing to the spike (Ellen Jackson/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor’s note: This story includes additional comments from Wan Bridge CEO Ting…
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Spirit Airlines bringing hundreds of new jobs to Houston

HOUSTON - Spirit Airlines is bringing hundreds of jobs to Houston. On Tuesday, the company announced a new crew base at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The airline expects to base 150 pilots and about 300 flight attendants here starting this fall. An additional 50 jobs were also recently announced with the...
HOUSTON, TX

