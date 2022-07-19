ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

City of Laredo proposes ordinance on BYOB establishments

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to crackdown on those businesses that allow patrons to bring in their own alcoholic beverages. During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members and different city entities discussed implementing an ordinance for businesses that are set up as a BYOB...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Laredo city council discusses possible water restrictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is facing a serious drought and the main and only natural source of water, the Rio Grande, is also showing critical low water levels. Council members approved on Monday, July 18, a water conservation plan which currently puts the city in a voluntary water conservation stage. However, one councilmember is proposing speeding up the process and applying water restrictions as soon as possible. Councilmember for District 4, Alberto Torres, said, “I’ve recommended that maybe we escalate and that we are proactive rather than reactive in maybe moving one stage above the stage we really find ourselves in order to avoid any type of interruption in service, to avoid any type of restriction of days of when you can water your lawn, when you can wash your vehicle, or when is it that you can really use water throughout the day.”
kgns.tv

City of Laredo appoints new asst. city manager

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has appointed a new assistant city manager. Before leaving his position Friday, interim city manager, Keith Selman gave the position to Steve Landin. Effective Monday, August 1, 2022, Steve Landin will join the Laredo City Manager’s Office, contingent on the completion of his...
kgns.tv

Laredo International Airport receives ten million dollar grant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The summer travel season is in full effect but as more people prepare to take off from the Laredo International Airport, they’ll expect to see some big changes in the near future. Terri Medellin says, she would like to see more eateries at the Laredo...
kgns.tv

Laredo Theater Guild invites community to go ‘Into the Woods’

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend, the Laredo Theater Guild International is inviting the community to go ‘Into the Woods’!. The smash hit Broadway musical takes everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless yet relevant piece. The play will be opening this weekend...
riograndeguardian.com

TxDOT wants to hear from residents living between Palmview and Laredo

TxDOT NEWS RELEASE – TxDOT is conducting a planning study to enhance regional connectivity and address needed safety, mobility, and access considerations along US Highway 83 (US 83) from the Interstate 2 (I-2) terminus west of Palmview to the vicinity of Mangana-Hein Road in south Laredo. The study corridor continues north along State Loop 20 to its intersection with US 59 in east Laredo. The broader study area, encompassing Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, and Webb counties, was defined to capture the area of influence and potential benefits that the program of improvements may have in south Texas.
kgns.tv

Laredo Film Society to hold mobile reporting session

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend aspiring journalist and future reporters will have an opportunity to learn from Laredo’s finest!. As part of the Laredo Film Society’s Summer Workshop series, members will hold a mobile reporting class that will go over the appropriate methods of how to be a credible reporter.
kgns.tv

Organization to hold counseling session for Laredo educators

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A special event is being held to help educators transition back into the school year after the Uvalde shooting. Educators and professionals that are in need of a space for healing and processing in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting and the future safety of students, Mijente will be hosting an event on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Education Center.
San Angelo LIVE!

$4.3 Million Worth of Mexican Cartel Meth Seized in Laredo

LAREDO —U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized methamphetamine in one enforcement action that totaled over $4,300,000 in street value.  “This drug bust exemplifies our ongoing efforts to fight against mass production of hard narcotics and attempts to smuggle them through the southern border,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
#Byob#Alcoholic Beverages#City Council#Food Drink#Tx
kgns.tv

Laredo firefighters put out a grass fire in Central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grass fire causes closures on one of Laredo’s busiest roadways on Friday, July 23, 2022. A westbound lane on Clark Boulevard was closed down as Laredo firefighters fought a fire that broke out on 2607 Derby avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022.
nomadlawyer.org

Laredo : Top rated 7 Best Places to Visit in Laredo , Texas

Laredo, Texas is located right at the border of Mexico and the United States. It is one of the oldest border crossing points, and it has a fascinating history. Modern Laredo is a unique combination of two cultures. It is not only the largest inland port in Texas, but also one of the most visited Spanish beach resorts. All modern amenities are right next to the cobblestone streets on the Puebla Vieja hill. It was once the capital of the briefly independent Republic of the Rio Grande. Now it’s the perfect getaway for beaches and lively entertainment. There are also great communities and great festivals, including a month-long celebration of George Washington’s birthday.
kgns.tv

Webb County Constable Precinct One retires top dog

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Teary eyes and goodbyes filled the Webb County Commissioners Courtroom as a law enforcement office said farewell to a furry friend. On Friday, the office of Webb County Constable Precinct One said their goodbyes as they officially retired their k-9 deputy Levis. After more than six...
kgns.tv

Mexican Gang Member arrested in Encinal

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week a Mexican gang member was arrested in Encinal. A chase ends with the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Encinal. According to the Encinal Police Department, they performed a traffic stop earlier this week with a black S-U-V for a speeding violation.
kgns.tv

Laredo roofer accused of taking money without finishing job

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An alleged handy man is facing charges for allegedly taking money for a job he never completed. On Wednesday, Angel Gabriel Rios Ochoa was arrested for Deceptive Trade Practice. The case began when Rios was hired to install a new roof. The project initially began in...
kgns.tv

‘Back to School’ concert set to happen next weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the school year inches closer, the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation department is helping kids get ready for the return to classes. Next weekend, the city is hosting a concert in the park called the “Back to School” concert. Three musical acts will delight the crowd at Benavides Park located at 2607 Derby Avenue. There will be sponsors providing school supplies for kids in District 4 and vendors at the event.
kgns.tv

Hacks to Help AC Units work Smarter—Not Harder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With triple digit temperatures not seemingly going away any time soon, most people may be finding themselves seeking relief indoors, but in doing so, they can expect to pay the price at the end of the month. So, how can we get our AC units to work smarter and not harder?
kgns.tv

Summer heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This summer heat doesn’t seem to go away . If you have plans to be outdoors it sure going to be hot and breezy expected to reach a high of 104 but really feeling like 107 . Heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 degrees...
kgns.tv

Grandparents arrested for allegedly leaving child in parked van

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are reminding residents about the dangers and consequences of leaving a child or pet inside a locked vehicle during the sweltering conditions. Two grandparents are behind bars for allegedly leaving a child inside a locked car while they shopped. Fernando Gaona-Castillo, 60 and Maria Antonia...
kgns.tv

Stash house discovered in central Laredo during welfare check

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A welfare check ends in the discovery of several undocumented people found inside a house. Over the weekend, Laredo police were issuing the check at a home located on east Price Street. When they arrived, they found 20 people in the country illegally. A minor was found among the group.
dailyadvent.com

Fire causes lane closure in south Laredo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of5 A fire that has been seen by many through social media in the southern and central areas of the city has caused for local law enforcement to close off a section of Clark Blvd. because of the high flames near...
kgns.tv

Laredo Police investigating death near Houston Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in downtown Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the body of a man in his 30s was found at the intersection of Santa Isabel and Houston. Police say foul play is not suspected at this...
