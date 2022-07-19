Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roadsbridges.com
 3 days ago

www.roadsbridges.com

Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
Boston Globe

Moving to Maine? A native tells you how to fit in.

Living in New York City in my twenties, I was told it took 10 years to become a New Yorker — before no one would blink when you claimed that title or question whether you really belonged. “That’s it?’’ I remember thinking. “Easy.’’
MAINE STATE
freightwaves.com

$755 million truck parking bill advances in House

Legislation aimed at expanding truck parking facilities throughout the U.S. was approved by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday and will advance to the House floor. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act provides $755 million in competitive grants over four years (2023-2026) to expand truck parking capacity. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Maine State
Washington Examiner

Maine wraps up mailing $850 relief checks to eligible residents

The state of Maine has completed sending out $850 relief checks to eligible residents to help manage the rising costs of gas and everyday goods. The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said Monday that 784,028 payments had been sent to taxpayers who filed tax returns to date, accounting for 91% of the 858,000 estimated eligible recipients.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Feds approve Maine's plans to merge insurance coverage

(The Center Square) – The federal government has approved Maine’s request for a waiver to merge its individual and group business health plans to help reduce rising premium costs. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Friday that it has approved Maine’s "first-in-the nation" plan to...
MAINE STATE
Footwear News

Why Retail Centers Are Hotspots For Violent Crimes

On Sunday night, a shooting at an Indianapolis-area shopping mall left at least four people dead and two injured. The incident, which marked another mass shooting in the U.S., once again occurred in a retail setting —and that’s becoming more common amid a general uptick in mass shootings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rigzone.com

Current Texas Oil And Gas Employment Might Be As Good As It Gets

Employment in the Texas oil and gas sector has rebounded since its September 2020 nadir, but according to latest research it still might not hit pre-pandemic levels. Employment in the Texas oil and gas sector has rebounded since its September 2020 nadir, and industry leaders are touting the new jobs as an indication that the industry will continue to create jobs over the long term but still might not hit pre-pandemic levels.
TEXAS STATE

