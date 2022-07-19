ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Police Investigating Kawaihae Traffic Collision

bigislandnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Island police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in South Kohala that left a 26-year-old Waimea man severely injured. The crash happened early Tuesday morning, July 19, on Kawaihae Road, 0.2 of a mile west of...

bigislandnow.com

bigislandnow.com

Fisherman Airlifted to Safety After Fall

A fisherman who fell off a cliff while fishing at Like Place in Papaikou Friday afternoon was airlifted to safety uninjured, the Hawaii Fire Department reported Saturday, July 23. The department reported that a male in his 20s fell while fishing around 5:30 p.m. and the department was able to...
PAPAIKOU, HI
KHON2

Man falls off cliff, airlifted in Papaikou

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department rescued a man who accidentally fell from a cliff while fishing in Papaikou on the Big Island. It happened around 5:35 p.m. Friday, July 22. Fire crews said the man was in his 20s. He was airlifted to safety. He was...
PAPAIKOU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Wildfire at PTA Scorches 600 Acres

Department of the Army firefighters and partner first responders are currently responding to a wildfire burning on Pōhakuloa range complex and training area. The fire began at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, near training area 22 (West of the impact area). The team of first responders includes:. • 8...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for July 24, 2022

Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Kona Low 0.0 feet 06:28 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:24 PM HST. Kawaihae Low 0.1 feet 06:23 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather. Mostly cloudy until 12 AM,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo Man Charged with Domestic Abuse, Firearms Offenses

A 25-year-old Hilo man was charged in relation to a domestic and firearms related incident that occurred in July. Jerome Thompson is facing six counts stemming from the July 14 incident at the Hale Ulu Hoi III Apartments on Laukapu Street in Hilo, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced. Thompson was...
365traveler.com

16 SPECTACULAR THINGS TO DO IN HILO, HAWAII

On the northeast side of the Big Island of Hawaii, you’ll find beautiful Hilo, a scenic town that’s rich in history and Hawaiian culture. Hilo is quaint and vibrant, embracing both its rich history and the visitors who come here to see its beauty. Hilo offers many stores,...
bigislandvideonews.com

Vision For New Puna Learning Center Campus Pictured In EA

PUNA, Hawai'i - The Final Environmental Assessment illustrates the proposed construction of six new buildings over four phases at the Pāhoa campus. (BIVN) – An expansion of the Arts and Sciences Center in Pāhoa to include a new Community Learning Center is depicted in a Final Environmental Assessment published on July 23.
PAHOA, HI
KHON2

Jimmy Yagi Vulcans camps returns to Hilo Community

One of Hilo’s summer stapled return to the community this week. The Jimmy Yagi Vulcans basketball camp began nearly 40 years ago, but because of the pandemic it had not been run to full capacity since 2019. Last year, they held the camp but with a very limited number of participants.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Family of Big Island murder victim speaks out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who was charged on suspicion in the death of his 86-year-old neighbor pleaded not guilty in Hilo District Court. Cameron Stewart, 33, entered his plea on Tuesday, July 5. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Cabaret Musical Coming To Hilo July 29 – August 14

The Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART), the team behind the sold-out runs of “Avenue Q” and “Beauty and The Beast,” will open the groundbreaking Oscar, Grammy, and 8-time Tony Award-winning musical, “Cabaret” on Friday, July 29 at the East Hawaii Cultural Center. Ticket info is below.
HILO, HI
bigislandmusic.net

The Hilo Sessions (Vol.3) concert series Returns August 6

The Hilo Sessions (Vol. 3) Show: 7:00 PM – 11:59 p.m. Where: Hilo Axe Lounge, 301 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720. On Saturday, August 6, The Hilo Sessions (Vol.3) concert series returns with Unity and The Family Band, Green Flash, Tezkatlipoca, guest speaker Prizma, and live painter Reyn Grillo.
HILO, HI

