Coconino County, AZ

County Park to be Renamed for Former District Supervisor Elizabeth Archuleta

az.gov
 3 days ago

Coconino County Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce the upcoming renaming of the Sawmill Multicultural Art and Nature County Park in honor of a former member of the Board of Supervisors, Elizabeth "Liz" Archuleta.

coconino.az.gov

SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Uncontrolled COVID spread reported in dozens of Navajo Nation communities

Navajo Nation health officials say 58 reservation communities have uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. They include Chinle, Ganado, Kayenta and Tuba City. It comes as the tribe reports nearly 330 new known cases over a three-day period that ended Monday. Officials say two deaths from the virus were also confirmed. Ten...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AZFamily

Winslow began as an important railroad hub

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising up from railroad steel and rolling through good times along Route 66, the City of Winslow is a rock and roll road trip destination that deserves more than a passing glance from a flatbed Ford. Born as a railroad hub of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in 1880, Winslow relied on the railroad as its primary source of income. The town was named after Edward Winslow, president of St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad, which owned half of the old Atlantic and Pacific Railroad. A U.S. Post Office was established there in January 1882, and 12 years later, in 1900, the town of Winslow was incorporated.
WINSLOW, AZ
az.gov

Committee Fire 14 percent contained, 281 acres

Outflow winds from thunderstorms in the area caused a slight uptick in activity Wednesday night on the northwest and eastern parts of the fire. On Wednesday, crews established containment line on the northeast corner of the fire. Crews plan to spend Thursday working on the north, southeast and west perimeters...
SEDONA, AZ
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
AZFamily

Overnight gunfight in Yavapai County leaves 2 hospitalized

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gunfight that left two people hurt early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. YCSO officials said they got a call about a shooting in Ash Fork just off Cooks Trail around midnight. The caller reported two people had been shot and that “the guy with the gun” said he wasn’t going to put it down when law enforcement arrives. As a precaution, 15 officers were called to respond along with the county’s SWAT team.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders National Guard to assist with Flagstaff floods

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered National Guard members to Flagstaff to help with flooding mitigation measures. About 30 members will help Saturday by filling sandbags with wildland and healthy forest crews in Coconino County, while on Sunday, 60 members will assist, keeping a presence throughout the rest of the week, Ducey said in a tweet.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Police are still working to locate Aunum Conyers

UPDATE (7/18/22) Police are still working to locate Aunum Conyers. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. ***ORIGINAL POST (10/20/21) The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a runaway juvenile from Mingus Mountain Academy. Aunum...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
19thnews.org

‘There are a lot of people who don’t want to know the truth’: Why an Arizona election official is leaving her job

There isn’t an exact moment that made Leslie Hoffman decide to leave her job as an election administrator in Arizona. But over the past two years, she’s had to take stock of new realities in her job as the county recorder in Yavapai County, north of Phoenix: She’s received threatening phone calls and hateful online messages. She’s had to read countless conspiratorial emails about election security. She’s been heckled at public meetings.
theprescotttimes.com

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Melissa Virginia Dailey. On June 14, 2022, Dailey was being treated at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley when she began struggling with the nurse that was trying to treat her. Dailey took the nurse’s trauma shears and cut the palm of the nurse’s hand. Dailey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Health Care Worker and Disorderly Conduct. She has since failed to appear in court on her charges.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Kyle Roberson Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 260 [Camp Verde, AZ]

29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died in a Crash near Interstate 17. The crash happened on July 18th, just before 6:00 p.m. on State Route 260 near Interstate-17. According to reports, a Harley-Davidson, driven by Roberson, struck a Ford pickup. As a result of the collision, Roberson sustained critical injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
myradioplace.com

Lane Restrictions on I-40 Beginning Thursday

The ADOT is reminding Flagstaff residents and motorists of daytime lane restrictions on Interstate 40 between Walnut Canyon Road and Interstate 17 beginning Thursday. Restrictions are in place so crews can fix guardrails, make repairs to bridge decks, and complete a paving project that will fix the roadway from damages caused by winter weather. Restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is expected to be lifted by mid-August. ADOT reminds motorists to slow down and use caution when traveling near crews and equipment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County near Cordes in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Valley, or 21 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, Cordes, Spring Valley, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Hazlett Hollow Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

theprescotttimes.com

Breaking News YCSO Responds To Overnight Shooting

YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE RESPONDS TO OVERNIGHT GUN FIGHT WITH. Early this morning around midnight YCSO deputies and. criminal investigators, along with Coconino Sheriff’s Office and DPS, responded to the scene of a. shooting in Ash Fork off Cooks Trail. The 911 call said two people had been shot...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for July 18th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Monday, July 18th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Most activity today will be over the western Rim and Grand Canyon region. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding are all possible. Storm chances decrease as you head east, especially for the lower elevations.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

